The Fourth of July has passed. What now? Well, there’s plenty on offer on the North Shore. We encourage you to spend the rest of July sampling the best of what the region has to offer, from art and yoga to high-end food and immersion in other cultures.

1. Jazz by the Sea, Misselwood Estate, Beverly | July 7

Spend an evening relaxing outdoors on a beautiful waterfront estate while listening to live jazz music from award winning band Horizon & the Horns. Enjoy dinner or a snack from a selection of food trucks and drinks from the cash bar. More information and tickets available online.

2. Fish Prints, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | July 9

Celebrate both Gloucester’s fishing history and artistic traditions by making your own fish print outdoors in the museum courtyard. Then head inside to view a pair of Depression-era engraved plaques that inspired the project. More details available at the museum website.

3. Salem Garden Club Stroll, Salem | July 9

This self-guided tour leads visitors of a stroll through more than 10 lush gardens at private homes in the Salem Common area. Draw inspiration for your own gardens or just bask in the beauty, while contributing to the work the Salem Garden Club does beautifying the city. Details on the garden club website.

4. Buck Moon Yoga Hike, Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens, North Andover | July 12

Celebrate July’s full moon with a walk through the lush gardens of the Stevens-Coolidge estate, followed by an all-levels sunset yoga flow, ending with savasana under the rising moon. Leave with a handcrafted herbal tea and refreshed intentions for the rest of the season. Tickets and details available on the Trustees website.

5. Moonrise Party and Makers Market, Emerson Inn, Rockport | July 13

Relax under the full moon while enjoy live music and shopping the wares of some of the region’s most creative and talented makers. A collaboration between the Cape Ann Makers Market and Rockport’s Emerson Inn, the evening features more than a dozen artisans and crafters, nostalgic 70s music, and a cash bar. Bring a blanket or lounge on the veranda. Extend the evening by reserving a spot at the inn’s buffet dinner.



Adventurous eating at the Red Door Supper Club | Photograph courtesy of Bramble Hospitality

6. Red Door Supper Club, Willowdale Estate, Topsfield | July 17

Adventurous eaters wanted. The executive chef at Willowdale Estate, one of the region’s top wedding venues, will be preparing a four-course meal paired with wine’s from the estate’s portfolio. Enjoy a culinary exploration while dining in the property’s historic (yet air-conditioned) stone Craftsman-style mansion. Tickets and details online.

7. ZooMingle, Stone Zoo, Stoneham | July 23

For the party animals out there (sorry, we just couldn’t help ourselves) the Stone Zoo is offering an after-hours opportunity to have fun among the flamingoes and enjoy a beer with the bears. The evening includes a live DJ, food from local restaurants and caterers, a drink ticket and cash bar, and appearances by animal ambassadors. Don’t forget to bid on prizes including a chance to name one of the zoo’s new baby otters. Tickets available on the zoo website.

Win a chance to name the Stone Zoo’s otter kits | Photo courtesy of Zoo New England

8. Salem-Ota Cultural Exchange Celebration, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | July 30

Salem and sister city Ota, Japan have enjoyed 30 years of cultural exchange. Come celebrate with a taiko drumming performance by Odaiko New England, a tour of the museum’s Japanese art gallery, and special guest speakers. More details at the museum website.

9. Mad Hatter Tea Party, Long Hill, Beverly | July 30

It might not be quite as chaotic as the literary tea party that inspired it, but Long Hill’s Mad Hatter Tea Party will over up some whimsy and wonder for lovers of the famous tale. Full tea service and delicious treats will be provided by Beantrust Coffeebar and Bonny Breads and the Hatter himself will make an appearance. Bring your favorite Alice-loving child – or not. Reserve tickets the Trustees website.

Olde Fashioned Sunday in Newburyport | Photo courtesy of Yankee Homecoming committee

10. Olde Fashioned Sunday at Yankee Homecoming, Newburyport | July 31

Newburyport’s iconic summer festival kicks off at the end of July with a day of old-fashioned fun, including pony rides, midway games, a pet show, three-legged races, and more. The full schedule for the day is online at the event website. And don’t forget to check out what else the festival offers for the rest of the week.