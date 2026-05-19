Fighting cancer is never easy, but for children, it’s even harder. “There’s no guidebook when your daughter has been diagnosed with cancer,” says Nichole Millea of Swampscott, whose daughter, Ruby, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at just three years old. Ruby endured years of treatments, including surgery that resulted in complications and a 9-day medically induced coma, as well as a full liver transplant several years later. Yet through it all, Ruby and her family found a constant source of comfort through the Amesbury-based nonprofit Love Bus.
“Love Bus provides free integrative therapies, complementary activities, and