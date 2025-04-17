Whether you are a history buff, foodie, or just love charming country inns, the Inn at Hastings Park should be on your list of must visits this April. Situated just steps from the Lexington Battle Green where the first clash of the American Revolution took place on April 19, 1775, the Inn at Hastings Park features luxurious accommodations that celebrate the town’s historic heritage and period architecture.

The inn is also the only Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel in the Boston area and provides culinary experiences that are unparalleled. Lexington’s bespoke interior boasts 22 guest rooms dressed in well-appointed vintage furnishings, hand-printed wallpapers, and rich fabrics. The atmosphere is timeless and welcoming.

Photographs By The Inn at Hastings Park

The Inn at Hastings Park’s restaurant, Town Meeting Bistro, is named in honor of America’s Revolutionary era when town meetings were an influential part of government. While visiting the inn, I was invited to a farm-to-vine dinner featuring the wines of Chappellet, a Napa Valley winery that has been operating for four decades and produces some of the region’s finest Cabernet Sauvignons.

Photographs By The Inn at Hastings Park

The dinner was prepared by executive chef Alissa Tsukakoshi, whose previous experience includes Lumière, L’Espalier, and Nantucket’s American Seasons. It began with a succulent scallop presented on a half shell with a touch of clam liquor and citrus herbs. This tasty morsel was paired with a Chappellet Chenin Blanc.

The second course brought the flavors of New England with roasted apple, goat’s cheese, and honeycomb thyme tuile lightly tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette—Chardonnay proved to be the perfect pairing.

Photograph By Sheryl Kalis

Photograph By The Inn at Hastings Park Photograph By Michael J. Lee

Next came a braised lamb ragout, a hearty dish that left just enough appetite for the main course: roasted tenderloin. The plated preparation was remarkably simple—the meat’s flavor was the star. The winery’s famous Cabernet accompanied this simple yet spectacular dish.

Luckily, the dining experience continued when a chocolate ganache cake paraded out of the kitchen and to the table. The cuisine, coupled with a roaring fire and colonial era-style tables and chairs, transported me to another time and place.

Once fully satiated from this gastronomic feast, I climbed up the stairs to my guestroom, a beautiful space with all the trimmings of a lovely country inn. Many of the guest rooms have cozy fireplaces, Smeg mini fridges, writing desks, and marble baths. The bed and bedding were warm and inviting—I slipped under the sheets for a blissful rest in the quiet, dark night. I can’t help but wonder if the night was this clear during Paul Revere’s ride—a ride that changed the course of history forever. innathastingspark.com

Photograph by The Inn at Hastings Park

Revolutionary Happenings

Mark your calendar for the inn’s upcoming special events commemorating “the shot heard ’round the world.”

Revolution 250 Footsteps of the Revolution package includes a private car tour led by a historian who will immerse you in the rich histories of Lexington and Concord by visiting Lexington Battle Green, Hancock Clarke House, the Paul Revere capture site, Hartwell Tavern, and Old North Bridge. Children will receive a complimentary book about the American Revolution and tricorn hat.

250th Anniversary Paul Revere Midnight Ride Dinner & Candlelight Procession to Reenactment held April 18. On the evening of April 18, 1775, Paul Revere rode on horseback from Charlestown to Lexington to alert John Hancock and Samuel Adams that British soldiers stationed in Boston were about to march into the countryside. During his famous Midnight Ride, a 12-mile journey, Revere warned, “The Redcoats are coming!” This dinner will be held communal style with local brews and spirits along with a four-course farm-to-table experience.

Following dinner at 11 p.m., guests can gather for a candlelit lantern guided walk to the Hancock-Clark House to watch a reenactment as Paul Revere (and William Dawes) arrives in Lexington just before midnight to warn Patriot leaders of the impending British raid.

Patriots’ Day Brunch will be on offer at the inn’s restaurant after the Battle of Lexington reenactment and before the Town of Lexington’s Patriots’ Day parade.

The “One if by Land, Two if by Sea, Three if by Air” helicopter tour traces the Midnight Ride of Paul Revere from Boston to Lexington. This experience starts at Hanscom Airfield and heads to Boston where both historic and modern landmarks are highlighted: the site of the Boston Tea Party, Old North Church (where two lanterns were hung on the night of Revere’s ride to signal the Redcoats’ approach “by sea”), Boston Common, the Massachusetts State House, Fenway Park, and Harvard University.