This weekend, summer’s unofficial end comes with an extra day off for many of us. If you’re looking for ways to send off the season in style, we’ve gathered seven fun activities and adventures from across the region.

1. Schooner Festival, Gloucester

Aug. 28 to Sept. 1

Celebrating its 40th year, the Gloucester Schooner Festival offers a weekend packed with chances to explore one of these majestic boats, take to the sea aboard a schooner, and watch from the shore as the elegant vessels ply the waters. On Saturday, a fireworks show marks the occasion.

Learn more at maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.

Photograph courtesy of Big Yellow Taxi

2. Big Yellow Taxi, Firehouse Center, Newburyport

Aug. 30

Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies of Joni Mitchell’s songbook. The mission of Big Yellow Taxi is to pay homage to Joni by playing works from throughout her career, ranging from her folk to roots to jazz influences, in a way that goes beyond imitation to capture something special.

Learn more and buy tickets at firehouse.org/event/big-yellow-taxi.

3. Yoga in the Gardens, Long Hill, Beverly

Aug. 31

Set a peaceful tone for the end of summer with a yoga class in the lush and beautiful gardens at Long Hill. The all-levels class will help students of all levels renew and recharge as fall approaches.

Register at thetrustees.org/event/416696/.

4. Country Beach Jam and Fireworks, Salisbury Beach, Salisbury

Aug. 31

Salisbury Beach closes out its summer of live music and weekly fireworks with a country music performance, followed by the final fireworks show of the season. There are plenty of benches and picnic tables to enjoy food and treats from local restaurants, and lots of dancing room as well.

Learn more at mysalisburybeach.com/event.

Cider Hill Farm | Photograph by Jared Charney

5. Country Fair, Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Pick apples and berries, cut flowers, pet rabbits, compete at old-timey games, snack on kettlecorn and caramel apples, slurp a cider slushie, dance to live music, bounce around the farm on a hayride, and so much more at this celebration of the season’s abundance.

See the full schedule at ciderhill.com/events/country-fair.

6. Big Lebowski, The Cabot, Beverly

Sept. 1

For a low-key holiday celebration, channel the laidback spirit of “the Dude” and enjoy the modern classic “The Big Lebowski” on the big screen at The Cabot.

Buy tickets at thecabot.org/event/the-big-lebowski.

7. Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Lawrence

Sept. 2

Honoring the spirit of Labor Day, by recognizing the importance and contributions of the labor movement, this festival marks Lawrence’s “Bread and Roses” Strike of 1912. The festival includes musical performances, children’s entertainers, face painting, protest sign making, and walking and trolley tours, as well as lots of local food vendors.

Full schedule available at breadandrosesheritage.org.