The soft glow of floating lanterns will again light the waters of the Frog Pond at Bartlet Mall on Saturday, June 28 (Rain Date June 29) as the Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness’ (GNOCA) 15th Annual Newburyport Lantern Festival invites people of all ages to gather for a moving evening of remembrance, reflection, and shared hope.

The event will begin at 6:30p.m. with lantern decorating and registration, and the lantern floating ceremony commences at 8:30p.m.. There is no admission charge for the Lantern Festival, but a $10 donation is appreciated per lantern to help support GNOCA’s mission and cover event costs. Lanterns may be picked up in advance at Greetings by Design, 6 Market Square, Newburyport, or on-site at the Lantern Festival itself. Volunteers are welcome and needed.

Photograph by Glenn Livermore Photography Photograph by Lola Wesley Marketing

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and loved ones to enjoy an evening of live music curated by Donna Ricci, gentle conversation, and community spirit. Calligraphers will be on hand to help inscribe names and sentiments onto lanterns, which are available at the event.

This cherished Newburyport tradition provides a peaceful space for individuals and families to honor loved ones who are no longer with us, to express personal wishes for the future, and to come together in a moment of collective healing. The experience is intimate, communal, and visually stunning—hundreds of hand-decorated lanterns drifting across the pond at dusk, each carrying a message of love, memory, intention, and hope for the future.

The festival is made possible through the incredible support of local organizations such as Link House, The Salvation Army, local musicians, calligraphers, and dozens of generous volunteers who help ensure this evening remains a beloved and inclusive community tradition.

GNOCA is a volunteer-driven community organization that partners with the MA nonprofit 501(c)(3) Ovations for the Cure, to which proceeds from these events are donated. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of women and families affected by ovarian cancer through education, support services, and funding for critical research aimed at early detection and treatment.

For more information, to volunteer, or to get involved:

Contact Deb Green at (978) 225-6700 or visit ocawareness.org.