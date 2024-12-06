Walking through the narrow, brick sidewalk lined streets of the Marblehead Historic District, I easily could be strolling through a seaside colonial history museum. My holiday shopping day trip begins in this charming section of Marblehead known as Old Town to locals.

I start at The Muffin Shop, a local breakfast and lunch spot open since 1988, where all their baked goods, including their signature muffins, are made from scratch without preservatives. I received my first taste of Marblehead hospitality learning that both locals and out of towners are treated as family. Before leaving I pick out a Marblehead mainstay, Joe Froggers: chewy, oversized molasses cookies made with rum.

The highlight of the holiday season is the Annual Marblehead Christmas Walk & Holiday Stroll. This year’s event runs from December 5 to 8 and includes a Holiday Shopping Preview Night, the Annual Tree Lighting, Santa’s arrival by lobster boat, and the Christmas Walk Parade. On December 7 and 8, there is the Artisans Holiday Marketplace at Abbot Hall, the Holiday Gift Expo at the Masonic Lodge, the Gingerbread Festival at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, and the Winter Artisan and Craft Fair at the King Hooper Mansion.

Abbot Hall | Photograph by Eyal Oren

My holiday shopping began in earnest at Dragonfly Unique Curations, which specializes in sustainable and handmade items from local artists including ornaments made from recycled magazines. Across the street at Saltwater Books, I discovered works by local Marblehead authors, book-themed ornaments, cozy reading nooks, and complimentary gift wrapping. The Marblehead Arts Association offers both an artisan gift shop and free access to their galleries with the Winter Member Show ongoing through December 24. At Liberty, Henry, & Me, a custom embroidery shop, I picked from a selection of holiday themed stitched hand towels.

In my hands I could feel the increasing weight of packages each thoughtfully adorned with ribbon and tissue, an attention to detail that is reflected in the care and service I received at each shop. Each of the Old Town buildings either have a historic plaque or look like they should, and most are adorned by a Marblehead Golden Cod by the front door, a quintessential Marblehead symbol representing the town’s cod harvesting heritage, prosperity, and pride.

I took a break at Mookie’s at Mugford, a homey cafe where I relaxed on a plush red couch with my tea. Attached to Mookie’s is Haley’s Wine and Spirits, where I discovered locally produced craft beers and canned cocktails. Before leaving Old Town, I visited Mud Puddle Toys, which offers several rooms of items for all ages and a collection box for a local toy drive.

Photograph by Joanna Price

While the on-street parking in Old Town can be tricky, the Downtown Marblehead shopping district offers plentiful parking along Atlantic Avenue. I head first to Wicked Ducks, a new boutique selling custom luxury ducks that is a first for the North Shore. The ducks are made from non-toxic materials and have themes ranging from the holidays, celebrities, occupations and hobbies, and sports.

Sweetwater Trading Company sells an extensive array of gift items from Marblehead merchandise to vintage hankies to lobster rope doormats. At Pawsitively Marblehead, I discovered the perfect toys for my furry family members from their collection of holiday themed items. Twin Lion offers two separate storefronts for both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. For the smaller family members, Pint Size and Up, is stocked with clothing, toys, and personalized items.

Marblehead Light | Photograph by Shutterstock

November’s early sunset prevents me from taking the short drive out to Marblehead Light, a cast iron lighthouse tower that is the only one of its type in New England. However I decided I could not leave Marblehead without trying the local seafood. A & D Clam Box delivered excellent crispy yet briny fried clams and a buttery lobster roll. Their extensive menu offers not just an array of fried and baked seafood but items for the carnivores and vegetarians in the group.

Marblehead at the holiday season is a hidden gem complete with seaside history, personalized service, welcoming residents, and unique finds. With my holiday shopping list nearly complete without enduring the usual seasonal stress, I am already making plans to return to explore Marblehead Light and buy some more Joe Froggers.