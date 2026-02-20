In the early mornings at local rinks across the North Shore, long before Olympic arenas and international spotlights, Alex Carpenter was just another young Massachusetts hockey player chasing a dream.

On Thursday night in Italy, that dream became golden reality.

North Reading native and former Boston College standout Alex Carpenter helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, cementing her place among Massachusetts’ most accomplished hockey players.

From youth hockey days in the region to her collegiate career at Boston College, Carpenter’s journey has long been followed with pride in North Reading. Coaches, former teammates, and local families who watched her develop into an elite forward now celebrate her as an Olympic champion.

Carpenter made her mark throughout the tournament. She opened the scoring in Team USA’s win over Finland and struck first again against Czechia.

When the final horn sounded and Team USA secured the gold, Carpenter embraced her teammates before turning her attention to the stands, where American flags waved high. Thousands of miles away, in living rooms and local gathering spots in North Reading and across Massachusetts, cheers erupted.

Carpenter’s path began on the same community rinks where so many young players lace up their skates today. Her success serves as inspiration for the next generation of Massachusetts athletes—proof that Olympic dreams can start right here at home.