Ellis Landing Beach in Brewster is one of the only places on the east coast where the sun truly sets over the ocean. Ocean Edge Resort has a private beach for guests at Ellis Landing (Bay Pines Beach), a little slice of heaven on Cape Cod where the water is as clear as a Caribbean island’s, and the sun melts straight into the horizon each clear evening.

Anyone who’s local to the Cape or the surrounding area knows that one of the best times of year to experience Cape Cod is the spring, before the dense crowds of the summer come, but just as winter loosens its grip and the natural world comes back alive. In the spring, “you’re able to see the Cape through a different lens,” says Leon Bolivar, marketing director at Ocean Edge. “It’s very peaceful, very calm, very quaint.”

Now that each mild day has us all itching to get outside, there’s no reason to wait. And walking down the wooden boardwalk and through the trees till they open onto Ocean Edge’s private beach still gives a thrill no matter the season.

Two Experiences, One Property

Ocean Edge’s 429 acres offer guests the perfect opportunity to take in the beauty and charm of the Cape. “We’re one of the largest properties here on Cape Cod,” says Bolivar. And you won’t have to venture off property if you don’t want to—Ocean Edge has a spa, six dining options, a golf course, five pools, a private Bay Pines Beach, a kettle pond for water activities, tennis/pickleball courts, and more.

Bolivar uses the phrase “two experiences, one property” to describe the two sides of the sprawling resort. The Mansion side centers on Fieldstone Hall, which dates to 1912 and features upscale coastal-chic guest rooms and proximity to the beach. The Village side is calm and family oriented, featuring two resort pools, the Shark Bah, and Linx Tavern, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and overlooks the golf course.

The resort offers traditional hotel rooms on the Mansion side, along with two- and three-bedroom villas on either side to fit your pod’s needs.

While the spa and the two indoor pools are open year-round, the rest of the resort will slowly come back to life over the next month. Their golf course, the only Nicklaus Design course on Cape Cod, is officially slated to open for the season on March 26, 2021.

Culinary Concepts

For these next few chilly weeks, don’t miss out on the Frost Bar, a pop-up culinary experience with private six-person igloos on the resort’s terrace overlooking Cape Cod Bay. While the Frost Bar and Bayzo’s Pub are the only restaurants currently open, the rest of their dining options, like Linx Tavern by the golf course, will soon come out of hibernation—and you’ll be sure to find ample alfresco dining options.

Once summer is in full swing, the Frost Bar turns back into the open-air Ocean Terrace. But their best-kept culinary secret is The Beach Bar, perched on the shore overlooking Cape Cod Bay and serving up snacks and drinks during the warm months. Insider tip: The Beach Bar is open to the public, too.

The Front Lawn

The Front Lawn returns to Ocean Edge in April, giving guests and the public alike another opportunity to enjoy the fresh Cape air. A wood-fired oven will churn out light bites, and families can take advantage of lawn games, firepits, live music, and local craft drinks, while still staying a safe distance from others.

The Lower Cape

Although Ocean Edge has everything for a quintessential Cape vacation, “we certainly do encourage folks to explore the surrounding area of Brewster,” says Bolivar. He urges guests to enjoy the weather by hiking at Nickerson State Park or biking the Cape Cod Rail Trail, both of which are just seconds from the property.

Brewster is also known as an artists’ enclave, dotted with galleries, antique shops, and studios that are open year-round. To add even more culture to your stay, check out the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, or the Cape Cod Museum of Art next door in Dennis. As an added perk, Ocean Edge guests receive complimentary admission to the Museum of Natural History with their room keycard.

“We’re in a very centrally located part of Cape Cod,” adds Bolivar, “which is great if you want to explore the varying towns and personalities of the Cape.” Head twenty minutes south to Hyannis’s busy Main Street, or forty minutes north to Provincetown’s beautiful dunes. You can even grab a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket for a day trip. And one of the most exciting Cape activities gets underway soon—”whale watching kicks off in April,” says Bolivar.

Bolivar gives another piece of invaluable Cape Codder information: “During the spring season all of our beaches are actually dog friendly,” he says. “They’re not during the summer.” Capitalize on the opportunity to let your furry family members enjoy the coast, too, and book a villa in an Arbor village, which welcomes pups year-round.

Spring Specials

To shed your winter skin and take advantage of Ocean Edge’s luxurious spa, book a Girls Getaway Package or a Digital Detox Wellness Package. And starting March 26 when the golf course opens for business, the Stay and Play Package provides complimentary rentals, bag storage, and unlimited same day play.

If a spring trip isn’t in the cards this year, the dog days of summer remain a gorgeous time to visit the Cape, especially to make use of Ocean Edge’s many warm weather amenities like pools and watersports. Summer season also means that the resort’s lineup of private experiences returns, including archery, oyster bed tours, picnics, private dining, and more. And fall visits, like those in the spring, deliver a little something special as the crowds dissipate and the weather cools.

“Most people think of summer for a Cape getaway. While summer is beautiful, I think the magic of the Cape is that it offers different, yet just as wonderful, experiences in every season,” says Bolivar. “This is our first time staying open as a year-round resort, which has pushed us to come up with fun and unique programming for locals and travelers alike, 365 days a year. We’re constantly working with all of our departments and our Director of Fun to bring new ideas and activations to life, and we look forward to the new endeavors we have planned for 2021 and beyond.”

For more information, visit oceanedge.com, and to see their current specials, head to oceanedge.com/specials.