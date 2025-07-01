The North Shore is a boaters paradise – from fishing to water taxis to whale watches the options abound. Looking to get off the land as the summer days hit the glow of golden hour? One of the North Shore’s most stunning features is its access to both the open ocean and stunning coastline and rivers filled with wildlife and undeveloped land. The choices include everything from multi-level dinner cruises to historic schooners with cannon salutes to catamaran river boats. Here are seven North Shore vessels to choose from – so time to grab a rum punch and push off the dock.

Sunset Sail Salem – Salem Harbor

For the 2025 season, Sunset Sail Salem allows you to relax at sunset on the historic vessel, the schooner yacht Malabar X. Weather and traffic permitting, everyone who wants to will get a chance to man the helm and get a taste of what it’s like to sail. Rum punch, select beers, and wine are available for purchase with complementary bottled water.Sunset sails are two hours.

sunsetsailsalem.com

Photograph By Shutterstock

Mahi Cruises – Salem Harbor

Step aboard the Finback for a twilight sail around the shorelines of Salem, Beverly, Manchester, and Marblehead. Listen to Mahi’s classic summer music playlist, featuring some classic Jimmy Buffett and your favorite summertime tunes. Sip on a variety of local craft brews, wine, and fruity island cocktails. Hungry? Classic backyard favorites are available on the grill. Sunset sails are 1.5 hours and are 21+.

mahicruises.com

Schooner Fame – Salem Harbor

No two sails are the same on the schooner FAME as the wind and weather determines the route. Their goal is always to shut off the engine and give their guests an authentic 1812 experience. Guests have the opportunity to raise sails, take the tiller, learn knots, and engage with their crew. The captain will give a brief talk and will fire a small cannon! Beer, wine, soft drinks, and snacks are available for purchase.

schoonerfame.com

Photograph By Shutterstock

Yankee Clipper Tours – Newburyport and Haverhill

Yankee Clipper offers Sunset Cocktail Cruises at both of their locations. In Newburyport, step aboard The Yankee Clipper a 45-passenger vessel to take in the sights and sounds of Newburyport Harbor and the Merrimack River with a cold beer or glass of wine. Cruises are 90 minutes. In Haverhill, depart from the Haverhill Municipal Dock for a 2 hour cruise. The Rachel Carson a 30-passenger catamaran style boat will take you downriver under the Rocks Village Bridge, and then return. Highlights are views of undeveloped sections of the Merrimack River, with bald eagles and other wildlife.

harbortours.com

Cape Ann Cruises – Gloucester Harbor

Embark on a 1.5 hour sunset trip on the Wejack yacht that has local fishing roots, originally designed and built for bluefin tuna fishing. Grab a drink from their full cash bar and relax and take in the sights, sounds, and ocean air of Gloucester Harbor – America’s oldest Seaport.

capeanncruises.com

Beauport Cruiselines – Gloucester Harbor

The Beauport features two dining floors and a third floor outdoor deck lounge. Beauport Cruiselines offers speciality sunset and evening cruises including a Sunset Dinner Cruise, ’80s Cruise, Reggae Cruise, and a Lobster Dinner Cruise – all three hours. Cruises include dinner, entertainment, and cocktails.

beauportcruiselines.com

Photograph Courtesy of Essex River Cruises

Essex River Cruises – Essex

As an alternative to the open ocean waters, escape to the unspoiled natural beauty of the Essex River onboard the Essex River Queen I and the Essex River Queen II. Learn about the history of the area while viewing scenic salt marshes and unique wildlife. Their Sundown Cruise includes their signature “Down River Punch” and takes place on select Friday nights for 1.5 hours.

essexcruises.com