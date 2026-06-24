For years, Historic New England has quietly housed its incredible collection of more than 125,000 historic objects and artifacts and upwards of 1.5 million archival documents in a historic former shoe factory in downtown Haverhill. Those items have been carefully preserved but tucked away from public view, leaving Historic New England primarily known for its historic homes and house museums.
That will change this summer with the opening of Historic New England’s new Welcome and Exhibition Center, located on the ground floor of the Burgess Building, an antique shoe factory on Essex Street. Historic New England will mark the occasion with