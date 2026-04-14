The word “curator” is often outrageously overused. We curate our bathroom wallpaper, our personal wardrobe, and our Instagram. But being a curator is a real job. And we know this very well at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, where 17 rockstar curators, all experts in their various collection areas, work to activate the museum in new and sometimes surprising ways. I spoke with three curators, all North Shore residents, who have been busy preparing some outstanding exhibitions.
PEM curator-at-large Lydia Peabody was able to bring a contemporary perspective to an exhibition about an extraordinary Black and Indigenous female artist. Edmo