Locals know that September is pretty much the best month in Massachusetts — the summer’s heat and humidity dwindles, leaving perfectly pleasant temperatures with a hint of autumn to come in the air. Read on for plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weather this September on the North Shore, whether you’re into biking, hiking, lawn games, or hanging out and drinking beer. You’ll find plenty of indoor activities for rainy days, too, like art exhibits and live shows.

“Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt 2B” at Gloucester Stage Co.

Sept. 4 – 27

This September sees the regional premiere of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt 2B, a suspenseful comedy written by American playwright Kate Hamill and directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. “Cheerfully desecrating” Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original stories, the show follows Dr. Watson and Detective Holmes (both women) as they embark on a crime-solving tour of London. The play runs from Sept. 4 through the 27 — shows are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.

gloucesterstage.com/holmeswatson/

Rockport Celtic Festival | Photograph by Matthew Muise

Rockport Celtic Festival

Sept. 11 – 14

The Rockport Celtic Festival returns to Shalin Liu this September for one weekend packed with live music and Celtic heritage. The festival kicks off Thursday evening with a performance by traditional Irish trio Open the Door for Three, and other highlights include a talk with author Ben Shattuch on Saturday afternoon, a ceilidh on Saturday night, and a closing show on Sunday afternoon featuring a new piece of music that’s a collaboration between Rockport Music’s artist-in-residence Liz Knowles and Shattuck, commissioned in the name of Brian O’Donovan.

rockportmusic.org/rockport-celtic-festival/

7th Annual Salem Vintage Lawn Party

Sept. 13

The quirky, charming, old-school Vintage Lawn Party returns to Salem Common this year on Saturday, September 13. Running from noon to 4 p.m., the outdoor lawn party features live music by traditional jazz and blues band Annie and the Furtrappers, along with lawn games and vendors like Crepe du Jour, Vintage Girl Studios, and Bohemian Boutique. Guests are encouraged to don their best vintage outfits for the party, free and open to all.

Appleton Farms | Photographs by R. Cheeks/Trustees

Farm Days at Appleton Farms

Sept. 13 – 14

For one weekend this September, Appleton Farms in Ipswich and Hamilton hosts their “Farm Days,” a family-friendly outdoor harvest celebration that runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets include access to lawn games (like sack races!), nature walks, children’s crafts, visits with the barnyard animals, and live music. You’ll also find food trucks, Appleton’s wood-fired pizza, hayrides, and beer trucks from True North Ales and Notch Brewing.

Trustees.org

Peabody Essex Museum I Photograph By Shutterstock

“Andrew Gn: Fashioning the World” at PEM

Sept. 13 – Feb. 16

Opening on September 13, Andrew Gn: Fashioning the World displays the work of the Singapore-born, Paris-based fashion designer who’s produced more than 10,000 ensembles over his 25-year career and is known for his intricate embellishments. The exhibit first opened in Singapore in 2023, and this marks its North American debut. This month also marks the last chance to see Making History: 200 Years of American Art, a traveling exhibit from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

Pem.org

North Shore Music Theatre I Photograph Courtesy By NSMT

“Rent” at North Shore Music Theatre

Sept. 16 – 28

The Tony Award-winning pop culture phenom Rent comes to Beverly’s North Shore Music Theatre for two weeks of performances this September. Loosely based on the opera La Bohème by Puccini, the musical follows a group of bohemian starving artists navigating the AIDS crisis at the turn of the ‘90s in Manhattan’s East Village. The powerful show features hit songs like “Seasons of Love” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”

Nsmt.org

Salisbury Days | Photographs by Salisbury Beach Partnership

Salisbury Days

Sept. 18 – 21

This year’s Salisbury Days runs from September 18 through 21, bringing the Salisbury community together for a weekend of live music, food, vendors, and historic events. Highlights this year include a kite festival on the beach and a car show on Saturday, September 20, along with the Fair in the Square on September 21, featuring artisan vendors, free children’s activities, historic home open houses, and the fireman’s muster.

Salisburyrecreation.com

Tour de Greenbelt

Sept. 20

Exactly what it sounds like, Essex County Greenbelt’s Tour de Greenbelt this September 20 is a day of cycling Essex County’s beautiful state forests, rolling farmland, and protected properties, all in support of the land trust’s preservation efforts. They’ll offer routes for every skill level, from beginner cyclists to seasoned riders, and you’ll start and end at Cox Reservation in Essex where food, beer, and live music await at the end of the ride.

Ecga.org

Newburyport Custom House Maritime Museum I Photograph By Shutterstock

Maritime Adventure Days

Sept. 13, 20, 27

Enjoy free entry at the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport on Saturdays this September. Full of kid-friendly educational activities, the day lets families explore the region’s maritime history through hands-on activities and guided tours — you’ll even see a traditional Wampanoag dugout canoe in construction by a team of craftspeople. Stroll around downtown Newburyport before or after for some top-notch shopping and eating.

Trailsandsails.org