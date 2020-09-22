The Cabot Lodge in downtown Beverly claims that fall is the best time to visit New England—and we couldn’t agree more, between the crisp, mild temperatures and gorgeous foliage this season affords. The North Shore is ripe with autumn activities for the whole family. Here, the Cabot Lodge details some of their favorites.

Apple Picking

Smolak Farm, North Andover – There’s hardly a better way to enjoy the weather and the beauty of fall than apple picking. And at Smolak Farm you can find even more fall fun, like hayrides, pumpkin picking, and homemade apple crisp.

Russell Orchards, Ipswich – At Russell Orchards, get your fill of autumn apples before heading to see the farm animals or picking up one of their famous apple cider donuts, made fresh with their own pressed apple cider.

Corn Mazes

Marini Farm, Ipswich – Their 8-acre corn maze is unlike any other—you’ll collect clues to complete the maze with educational and interactive stations placed throughout the maze. They even have a mini maze for young adventurers, plus play structures, duck races, and barnyard animals, ensuring a full day of fun.

Connors Farm, Danvers – You’ll get a bit of everything here—go apple picking and enjoy a corn maze at Connors Farm. You can even grab fresh apple cider donuts and other goods at their farm stand.

Leaf Peeping

Appleton Farms, Ipswich – You can explore over six miles of trails at Appleton Farms, through fall-tinted meadows and pastures. Stop in at their farm store on your way our for locally made food and goods.

Essex Coastal Scenic Byway – Does a rainy afternoon have you down? You can still head out for some quality leaf peeping on the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway, spanning 14 coastal communities from Lynn to Salisbury.

Stavros Reservation, Essex – For some of the area’s best hiking, head to Stavros Reservation. Along with some beautiful foliage, you’ll get to see panoramic views of Crane Beach and the Essex River Estuary at the top of Whites Hill.

Ravenswood Park, Gloucester – Experience all the colors of fall at Ravenswood Park, winding through 10 miles of old carriage paths. Make sure to bring a picnic to make a day of it!

