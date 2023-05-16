Transforming what was once a sea captain’s mansion into a luxury boutique hotel is as cool as it sounds.

Situated near downtown Salem, The Coach House strikes the perfect balance between old and new, thanks to the property’s full-scale renovation, high-end accommodations, and staffless hotel experience. The new Coach House is the product of imagination and hard work at the hands of owner Eric Sullivan and general manager Marley Chase. From the moment the renovated Coach House opened its doors last year, Sullivan knew that this boutique hotel was going to be something special. Sullivan says of the remodel and design process, “People love to travel, and they love a high-end experience. What we are providing here is the same high-end experience you would expect in a major city anywhere in the world, but in an underserved market.”

Niko Giallousis, Marley Chase, Jessica Picariello, and Eric Sullivan | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Being a staffless hotel means there is not a physical concierge or staff on site, but in today’s modern world, all that means is that a dinner recommendation or other request is just a text message away. The Coach House prides itself on customer service, and Sullivan underscores that “guest response time averages one to two minutes,” while Chase adds that she is often on site, “much to the delight of guests when they realize the person they have been texting with is me!”

The Coach House concept is to provide an experience where guests are surrounded by luxury accommodations, high-end design choices, and carefully curated amenities. From social media-worthy photo shoot locations to a signature scent, themed playlists, available custom floral arrangements, and handpicked bath products, no detail was too small for the design team. Each room comes with a variety of standard amenities, including waters, snacks, and wireless phone chargers.

The Coach House décor is a happy marriage between vintage and modern. Original elements were retained, and added elements were chosen to seamlessly blend with existing structural elements. “We took great care to retain the historical and unique aspects wherever we could,” Sullivan explains. When remodeling, a feeling of well-being for all guests was also a top priority. “From access codes to security, we have done everything top of the line,” says Sullivan. And so far, guests are loving the results. Adds Chase, “We are very much focused on guest feedback. We want to hear from you during your stay or after, or even before, with any questions we can help with.”

Photograph by Matt Surette/Surette Media Group

And Salem, where there is no shortage of activities, is holding up its end of the bargain for hotel guests. From dining to the arts to museums and more, there is so much to do. Being the Witch City, Salem receives a lot of extra attention in the month of October, but don’t discount the other months of the year.

Both Sullivan and Chase are very much focused on community, whether it’s recommending area bars and nightlife, turning to local restaurants for catering, or serving beer from Salem’s Notch Brewing during events. While great for typical stays, The Coach House also takes requests for events, buyouts, and corporate stays. In fact, its first-floor suite has become a hit with bridal parties, especially since the hotel partners with Andrew Michaels Salon and Spa across the street, where guests of The Coach House can enjoy a discount on services. Whether you are traveling from a distance or are local and just want to get away, keep The Coach House on your list.

coachhousesalem.com