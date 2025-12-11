Listening to music on your phone is great, but for hardcore audiophiles, there’s nothing quite like the experience of hearing a life-changing record on vintage speakers made with old school materials. “They just sound like music,” says Brian Rosetti. “Wooden boxes, versus composite boxes. Paper drivers versus polypropylene.” And then there are the aesthetics of old-school audio equipment.
“There’s a certain romanticism about it,” adds Brian Salazar. “The dark woods, the cloth coverings, the different shapes and designs, the kind of experimental nature of some of the designs from the 60s and 70s.” Rosetti and Salazar wou