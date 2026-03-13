Tanya Lawson of Inbloom Health + Medispa | Photographs by Rae McPherson

Tanya Lawson

Inbloom Health + Medispa, Londonderry, NH

HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN MEDICAL ESTHETICS?

My background is as a naturopathic doctor, where we really focus on preventative medicine and wellness. As patients came in and started feeling better, they also started wanting to look as good as they felt. I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now. I have seen a lot of changes over the years, but I still love what I do.

WHAT CAN THESE TREATMENTS OFFER CLIENTS?

When patients feel their best, they can show up in their lives every day in the way they want to. We really see it changing lives. I want to be on that journey with patients, helping them realize their full potential.

WHAT TREATMENTS DO YOU THINK DESERVE MORE ATTENTION?

People are starting to say almost the reverse of what got me into this industry: “I’m happy with the way I look, but I am exhausted, or I’m overweight. What can I do so my outside matches my inside?” I think we’re going to see a real push for more wellness treatments and more of a focus on regenerative medicine.

WHAT IS THE KEY TO CREATING A WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT FOR CLIENTS?

Everything in my practice is very intentional, from the colors we’ve chosen to our décor. We really try to create a feeling for patients, even when they first step in the door, that they are in a place that’s warm, that’s hopeful, that’s supportive.

My team is a huge component of that experience for patients. It’s not just about having really kind, caring providers who listen and believe in our vision of empowerment, it’s also about helping that patient reach their goals, understanding what’s important to them and acting as a partner in that journey.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE LITTLE LUXURY?

This is totally a guilty pleasure, but I love flying first class. If I get a chance to upgrade, I am going to. I would rather fly first class than have a designer bag.

WHERE DO YOU GO TO RELAX AND ESCAPE FOR YOUR OWN WELLNESS?

I have a second home in Florida. I’ve been going there since I was a little girl, and I just love the tropical air, the palm trees. It’s just a bit of a slower pace. Our culture is a very fast-paced culture, and I don’t think it’s healthy. I think it’s really important that people make time to slow down, enjoy life, and breathe fresh air—our nervous systems really need that.

inbloomhealthnh.com

Michelle Doran of RN Esthetics | Photograph by Melissa Conley

Michelle Doran

RN Esthetics, Lynnfield, Newburyport, and Salem

HOW DID YOU BECOME INTERESTED IN MEDICAL ESTHETICS?

I’ve been in the field since 2012. Prior to that, I was a nurse practitioner in primary care and palliative care. I took a Botox course to help one of my patients with pain control. Palliative care can be very sad and serious. At the same time, taking a course in Botox and dermal fillers, I said, this could be fun, this could be a good balance.

WHAT CAN THESE TREATMENTS OFFER CLIENTS?

This is a really important component of self-care. Just coming in, having treatments that make you feel like you can put your best face forward so you can be out there and feel confident. When you feel good, you do good. And it’s not only just physical: A lot of what we focus on is wellness from the inside out. Especially after 2020 just kind of broke everyone down, this is people’s opportunity to reclaim their natural beauty.

WHAT TREATMENTS DO YOU THINK DESERVE MORE ATTENTION?

The most overwhelming in terms of outcomes is, for sure, lasers. People just transform with these laser treatments. They look ten years younger. Also, hormone management. You have to look at the whole picture. What we really do is dive in, see where people are at, do a comprehensive blood evaluation, then create a treatment plan that involves maybe some weight loss management, but also hormone management. Women, even starting in our late 30s, have changes in our hormones that make us not feel great. People just don’t know where to go for those types of things.

WHAT IS THE KEY TO CREATING A WELCOMING ENVIRONMENT FOR CLIENTS?

We have three locations and we have 39 women on our team. We’ve been very intentional about the way we set up our space. It’s a place where you know you’re in a medical esthetics practice, but you don’t have that white coat feeling. We wear scrubs and we’re down to earth. Our goal is to make people feel comfortable.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE LITTLE LUXURY?

I love a really nice hotel—I am a hotel snob. If I am taking me-time and investing in relaxing and being away from home, I want it to feel really nice. Also, ice cream. I love really good ice cream. At the end of a busy day, getting an ice cream and really treating yourself is something I love.

WHERE DO YOU GO TO RELAX AND ESCAPE?

I have four dogs, so just going out and walking my dogs, just being outside with my animals is my best therapy.

rnesthetics.com