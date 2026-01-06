Earlier this month, many of us vowed to improve our lives with resolutions, like exercise more and ditch junk food. These are worthy goals, but how best to achieve them when studies say most resolutions fail?
First, know that establishing any new habit takes time. You also need to ask yourself, “Why do you want to make the change?” writes Dr. Marcelo Campos, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School in a Harvard Health Publishing blog. “Make sure you find your true motivation,” he says.
“Look at the real-life benefits of the change. Do you want to be well so you can really enjoy that trip in the summer? Do you want to be able