Were you a zumba devotee in the 2000s ? Did you spend the pandemic on your Peloton? If so, you’re not alone.

“I’ve tried it all,” laughs Tricia Philpott, owner and lead teacher at Elephant Tree Yoga Studio in Ipswich. “I did Jazzercise, I got into spinning and Tae Bo and kickboxing and Chisel classes.” Following the newest fitness craze can add fun and novelty to stale workouts or even might get someone who’s never exercised much before to try something new.

“These things rise and fall, and I think it’s important to embrace them for what they are,” says Jeanne Carter, who co-owns Newburyport-based Fuel Training Studio with Julie Bokat. “They’re super fun. They get you moving.”

Like shoulder pads and bell bottoms, fitness fads go in and out of fashion. So what’s in style this year? We asked some of the region’s top fitness experts to weigh in on the hottest fitness trends of 2026.

Strength Is In

Strength training, whether with weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercise, is one of the hottest trends for 2026. “Weight training is becoming more of a point of focus, especially for women and especially those of us that are embarking on perimenopause,” says Amy Cieslik Mena, owner of the Andover Pilates studio Oxygen Mind and Body. Strength training can boost muscle mass, heart health, flexibility, bone density, and even mood. But strength training alone isn’t enough.

“I think with the whole trend towards strength, people are forgetting the importance of cardiovascular training,” Bokat says. The heart is a muscle, too. It needs to be worked in the same way a bicep does.” Pilates is also hot this year. Literally. Not only is Pilates itself surging in popularity, but so is “hot Pilates” which cranks the temperature in the classroom to a steamy 95 degrees.

“Hot Pilates is a large [trend] right now,” says Lori Haverty, owner of Tread, which has locations in Reading and Winchester. “We offer hot mat Pilates.” Folks are increasingly incorporating tech into their workouts, too, using wearable devices like the Apple Watch or Oura Ring to track their heart and respiratory rate, calories, body temperature, and other health metrics.

Amy Cieslik Mena of Oxygen Mind and Body I Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Proceed With Caution Online

Social media is flooded with the newest fitness trends, from Tai Chi Walking (a slow-paced walking technique focused on balance and breathing) to Asian Pilates (a slow and focused Pilates method that’s often advertised online using an AI-generated avatar). While some online fitness trends might be legit, others have a whiff of the grift, with ads and influencers peddling false, misleading, or even harmful information.

The best way to sort fact from fiction? Ask an expert. Haverty says she appreciates it when Tread’s students come to their instructors for advice about something they’ve seen online and sometimes even keep info sheets at the front desk. It’s also helpful to research whether an influencer, exercise, or fitness method is backed by a larger organization.

“Even if someone’s looking at a new studio’s website or if it’s an online profile, I would strongly suggest that they look for some sort of certification credential,” Cieslik Mena says. “If something gets you excited about moving, go ahead and do it. But always have self-preservation in mind a little bit. Make sure that what you’re doing appears safe for your body, that you’re taking time for recovery, and that you’re taking care of yourself.”

Jeanne Carter and Julie Bokat of Fuel Training | Photograph by Merissa Conley

Match Movement With Mindfulness

Another hot buzzword for 2026? Mindfulness. “To me, mindfulness means just really paying attention to what you’re doing, as you’re doing it, being present in it, whatever that is,” Philpott says. Mindfulness can reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and increase empathy, and one way to practice it is through exercise.

“I think we are living in a time where there is a pretty constant barrage of stressors, whether that’s interpersonal, political, or just the state of the world,” Cieslik Mena says. “People are seeking a time and a place where they do not have to spiral on that. If that’s just 45 minutes to an hour of mindful movement, I think that’s a really important thing to a lot of people right now.”

Lori Haverty of Tread | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Fitness At Any Age

In 2026 and beyond, people of every age are working out. “When I first started teaching, it was all young women in their 20s and 30s,” Philpott says. “Now I have 20-year-olds all the way up to 80-year-olds in my classes. And they are not doing baby yoga. They’re doing power yoga.”

Staying active as we age has countless benefits, from reducing the risk of chronic disease, to keeping your mind sharp, to improving balance and helping to prevent falls. “We say all the time, motion is lotion,” Cieslik Mena says. “It just keeps all of your systems going.” And a bonus? It’s beneficial even for beginners, and classes can be modified for any fitness level. “It’s never too late to start,” Carter says.

