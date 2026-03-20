On Wednesday evening at Andover Country Club, Northshore magazine’s Future of Beauty & Wellness event gathered a dynamic mix of industry leaders, practitioners, and beauty insiders for a sophisticated exploration of where aesthetics is headed next. The setting—elegant yet inviting—mirrored the very ethos of today’s beauty landscape: elevated, intentional, and deeply personal.

The evening opened with a compelling panel discussion featuring Michelle Doran, NP, Co-Founder and Clinical Director of RN Esthetics, and Dr. Tanya Lawson, ND of Inbloom Health + Medispa. Together, they offered a thoughtful perspective on the evolution of aesthetic medicine—one that is increasingly rooted in wellness, prevention, and authenticity rather than transformation alone.

Doran, whose background spans primary and palliative care, spoke to the importance of patient-centered care and the trust built through listening and education. Lawson, drawing from nearly two decades in naturopathic medicine, emphasized a whole-body approach—one that views skin health as an extension of internal balance. Their shared message was clear: the future of beauty lies not in altering identity, but in supporting it.

This philosophy resonated throughout the evening as guests moved from conversation to experience. Interactive stations showcased the latest in skincare, laser technology, and treatments—each underscoring a shift toward subtle, natural results and long-term skin health. Innovation was present and framed through a lens of customization and care.

Equally notable was the dialogue around navigating an increasingly saturated digital beauty space. Both experts addressed the influence of social media, encouraging consumers to approach trends with discernment and to prioritize medically sound, individualized treatment plans over viral appeal.

Beyond the technology and treatments, the event fostered something more enduring: connection. Attendees engaged in meaningful conversations, exchanged insights, and left with a renewed understanding of beauty as something that begins well beneath the surface.

If the evening offered any definitive takeaway, it is this: the future of aesthetics is not about chasing perfection—it is about cultivating balance, confidence, and well-being. And in that sense, beauty is no longer just seen. It is felt.

Thank you to Our Sponsors:

Ioannis P. Glavas – Boston Eyelid Specialist

INTERLOCKS Medspa

INTERLOCKS Salon

The Energy Barre

Renewal By Andersen

Posh Aesthetics & Wellness

Laschi Hairstylists & Day Spa

Skin MD

Embody MedSpa

NESTED

Looks By Lopez

NEVRA Skin

MD Esthetics – Windham

Top Drawer Boutique

BOS Cycle Studio

STATESIDE Vodka

Pentucket Bank – Rewards Checking