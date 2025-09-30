For North Shore residents looking to focus on their wellness, The Lotus Studios and Women’s Business League are holding the perfect event. On October 4 join them at Georgetown’s Lotus Yoga & Mindfulness Studio for Gather to Give: A Community Wellness Fair. This community-centered celebration highlights healing, self-care, and holistic health while bringing together 13 local wellness practitioners, service providers, and small businesses to share their gifts, tools, and services with the public.

At Gather to Give: Community Wellness Fair, you’ll have the chance to browse local vendor tables filled with wellness services, products, and resources, experience mini sessions and demos, and enjoy free wellness giveaways and discover new ways to care for yourself. This event gives you the chance to connect with providers, neighbors, and like-minded community members.

The event will directly support the Wellness For All Fund, which ensures that self-care, yoga, bodywork, and holistic wellness services remain accessible to everyone regardless of income, background, or life circumstances. Through community support and generous giving, The Lotus Studios provides sliding scale and fully sponsored offerings for individuals in need of healing, connection, and care.

Photograph By Patricia Bibeau

“I’m thrilled to bring the community together for our wellness fair. The support from our vendors has been incredible, and I’m grateful to everyone helping make this day possible,” said Rae Maglio, owner of The Lotus Studios. “At Women’s Business League, we believe in the power of connection and community. Gather to Give is a celebration of those values, and we’re proud to partner with The Lotus Studios to bring neighbors together while giving back through the Wellness for All Fund,” said Melissa Gilbo, Co-Founder of Women’s Business League.

Guests are also invited to participate in the “Wellness for Them, Wellness for You Raffle,” with each vendor contributing a unique product or service. Tickets are $10 each, and all proceeds directly support the Wellness For All Fund.

The Lotus Studios, based in Georgetown, is a yoga, massage, and wellness center dedicated to fostering holistic well-being and community connection. Women’s Business League is a national organization that empowers women through authentic connections, collaboration, and growth. Together, they are uniting wellness and community at the Gather to Give: A Community Wellness Fair.

For More Information: lotusmassageandspa.net/about-2