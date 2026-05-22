The Cove at Rockport, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Rockport, Massachusetts, is officially expanding into a full-year destination, welcoming guests to experience the charm of Cape Ann in every season. Previously operating as a seasonal property, the historic hotel has unveiled a major renovation and expansion designed to elevate the guest experience while preserving the character that has long made Rockport a beloved coastal getaway.

The property’s latest transformation includes eight newly added guest rooms, bringing the hotel’s total room count to 21. Inspired by the surrounding shoreline, the redesigned accommodations feature nautical blues, soft sea glass hues, and coastal-inspired interiors that reflect the relaxed elegance of New England living.

Guests staying at The Cove can expect premium comforts throughout the property, including plush robes, luxury linens, spa-inspired bathrooms with designer finishes and tile showers, and expansive outdoor decks overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel’s prime location — directly across from Front Beach and within walking distance of iconic attractions like Motif No. 1 and Bearskin Neck — remains one of its defining draws.

The hotel’s seasonal On The Rocks Bar is also set to reopen, offering visitors a scenic space to enjoy cocktails and ocean views throughout the warmer months.

“This renovation is more than just an expansion—it’s a complete reimagining of the guest experience,” said Krysten Sjogren, co-owner of The Cove at Rockport. “We took a thoughtful approach to maximizing the property’s footprint while preserving the charm and character that make Rockport so special. Every decision was made with our guests in mind, and this project reflects our commitment to investing in the community and delivering a hospitality experience that feels deeply connected to the coastal beauty of Rockport.”

Owned by Krysten and Mike Sjogren alongside business partners Peter and Riley Lutts and Pavel and Jess Espinal, The Cove at Rockport blends historic architecture with contemporary coastal luxury, offering visitors an elevated stay in one of Massachusetts’ most picturesque seaside towns.

As a member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the hotel’s expansion also signals continued investment in the region’s tourism economy, encouraging travelers to explore the North Shore beyond the traditional summer season.

The Cove at Rockport is managed by Lark, a leading North American boutique hospitality operator known for its portfolio of thoughtfully designed independent hotels and branded collections that emphasize local storytelling and immersive guest experiences.

For more information or to book a stay, visit coveatrockport.com.