From The Fog Warning to The Blue Boat, Winslow Homer’s watercolor paintings are some of the most iconic and instantly recognizable pieces of American art. But because of the fragile, light-sensitive nature of the medium, watercolors can be displayed for only a few months at a time and require years-long “rest” periods to properly preserve them.
Now for the first time in decades, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is displaying a collection of almost 50 watercolors by Winslow Homer in the new exhibition, “Of Light and Air: Winslow Homer in Watercolor.” It’s the first time in nearly half a century that the collection is on view to