Second homes offer not only the opportunity to live in a different geographical location but also the chance to do so in a totally different style, which, if carefully curated, provides the best of both worlds.
Such is the case of a couple with grown children and grandchildren who split their time between Florida and the coastal town of Swampscott, an area where they, themselves, had grown up.
Their Sunshine State residence is a collage of color, and their former home in Swampscott was a 1900s traditional structure.
When they bought a plot of land overlooking Fred Bliss Rocks, they commissioned architect Jeff Tucker to design a moder