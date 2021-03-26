You don’t need to travel far from home to make some unforgettable memories this spring. If you’re itching to get out of the house this April break, some local hotels are offering great kid-centered packages. Or keep the getaway for adults only, if you prefer—start with this roundup of some of our favorite Massachusetts hotels and resorts, and you’re sure to find a memorable escape that fits the bill.

XV Beacon

The five-star hotel on Boston’s Beacon Street combines luxurious amenities with a stellar location. They’ve put together two special staycation packages for the coming months. The “Bring the Kids” package, perfect for an April vacation adventure, is geared toward young travelers, with milk and cookies on arrival, along with custom monogrammed kids robes, a family movie, bubble gum bath salts, and children’s gifts of either a coloring book, story book, or stuffed animal.

The upcoming Mother’s Day package lets you gift a relaxing staycation to the amazing mothers in your life. “For the Remarkable Mothers” includes breakfast in bed, a room upgrade, bath salts, a half bottle of house wine, drop-off service within a two-mile radius in XV Beacon’s Lexus town car, and a signature candle to take home.

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

The summer isn’t the only great time to visit Cape Cod. Now open year-round, Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster hosts spring fun like golfing, biking, hiking. Make sure you also take advantage of the resort’s luxurious spa and many culinary offerings. Also open in April is Ocean Edge’s signature Front Lawn experience, with lawn games and light bites out in the open air. Experience the Cape this spring with one of the resort’s packages, like their “Digital Detox” or their “Stay and Play” package.

Hotel Commonwealth

Located in the heart of Kenmore Square, Hotel Commonwealth is the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox. But baseball isn’t their only specialty. Their romantic “Date Night” package includes a bottle of champagne, a box of chocolates, and a candle lit in-room sushi dinner for two. Their new “Vacancy” package offers guests a $75 in-room dining credit, plus a $75 credit towards a future stay. Plus, New England residents get 10% off stays with the “Made in Mass Staycation” package, including a room upgrade and complimentary parking.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

Wequassett is the Cape’s only member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., delivering you a luxurious stay with world-class amenities every time. Some of their spring activities include seaside strolls, birding, biking, golf at the Cape Cod National Golf Club, or dining at their Forbes five-star restaurant, twenty-eight Atlantic.

Boston Harbor Hotel

The Rowes Wharf hotel in downtown Boston is consistently ranked among the top hotels in the state—and with their long lineup of awards, it’s easy to see why. Check out their many current offers to discover the one that’s right for you. Receive a $50 hotel credit with their “Spring has Sprung” package, or four tickets to the New England Aquarium and welcome cupcakes with the “Kidventures” package. They’re also offering an Easter package next weekend, including Easter brunch on April 4.

