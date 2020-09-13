907 Main, the highly anticipated boutique hotel in Cambridge, opened September 9 in the heart of Central Square. It features sophisticated and refined amenities including 67 guest rooms, a two-bedroom penthouse, a new restaurant, The Dial, and forthcoming rooftop bar, Blue Owl.

“After construction delays due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to announce we will finally be able to welcome guests this fall,” says Kathryn Vallier, general manager. “More than ever, we are dedicated to the health and happiness of guests. We are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone, with comprehensive procedures that align with expert protocols from those working to combat COVID-19, which will continue to evolve and grow as we gear up to open for guests.”

907 Main will open to hotel guests with a variety of timely room package options including the “Mom or Dad-cation Package,” “Work from Room,” “Dinner & a Movie,” “#LoveFromCambridge,” and “City & Sea Escape.” Reservations are now open and room rates start at $219 a night for September.

Curious diners can enjoy The Dial for dine-in and takeout, as well as Toscanini’s Ice Cream and Praliné French Patisserie shortly after the hotel’s opening. The rooftop bar, Blue Owl, is scheduled to open at a later date.

907 Main will honor the building’s nineteenth-century architecture while seamlessly combining a sleek, contemporary style to create an atmosphere that is chic and vibrant. With extensive safety and healthcare guidelines outlining property protocols, employee and guest sanitation, and wellness policies, 907 Main will be ready to safely welcome guests this fall.

The lively space will be versatile and inviting to guests who are visiting for business, travel, and fun. Untraditional meeting spaces welcome guests for work or play. Whether staying overnight in one of the comfortable, posh rooms or just enjoying a delicious meal and imaginative cocktail at The Dial, 907 Main will be a place for everyone to enjoy.

907 Main is developed and managed by Hay Creek Hotels, a locally owned and operated hospitality provider that specializes in independent & historic hotel management for destinations that are grand in character. The brand identity and interiors have come to fruition with direction from Hay Creek Hotels, design by Gensler Boston (with Boyes-Watson as the architect of record) and inspiration from Margaret Fuller and the transcendentalist movement.

Hay Creek Hotels and Gensler concepted each venue within 907 Main to reflect the freewheeling culture and art of the Central Square neighborhood. There are subtle yet creative hints of whimsy throughout the property to delight guests.

For more information, please visit 907main.com and follow along on Instagram @907Main.