I recently had the pleasure of staying at Tuscan Village—developer and entrepreneur Joe Faro’s latest brainchild—in Salem, New Hampshire. A Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio Artisan Hotel, with 165 guest rooms and suites, Tuscan Village offers an authentic artisanal experience within this new community-based hotspot.

Quiet sophistication and curated charm greet me as I enter the lobby of this new boutique hotel. The staff are welcoming and usher me quickly through check-in so I can head to my beautifully appointed guest room designed with neutral tones and calming artwork and accessories. I unpack my vintage Louis Vuitton duffle bag and relax for a moment in my spacious accommodations—complete with king-sized bed, seating area, work desk, and modern bath. A crisp white duvet and plush bath towels round out the luxurious amenities.

I then explore the property, which expresses Joe Faro’s concept of a Tuscan-inspired village thoroughly. The point is for community to come together and mix and mingle with neighbors and newfound friends, to get away from life’s stresses. Features include a lake, fountain, outdoor pool, and expansive terrace for lounging in warmer months. There is also a Grand Lawn for games, an indoor-outdoor ultra-modern fitness facility, Sam Adams Beer Garden, firepits, and a gorgeous glass-topped open-air pavilion—the perfect setting for a cocktail party or even a wedding reception.

As I move through the walkable grounds, I can’t help but wander into the Tuscan Market, an emporium of Italian specialty food items. Cured meats, fresh baked breads, pastries, cheeses, olive oils, and vinegars abound in this gourmet food shop. It literally brims with everything I want in my pantry. Biscotti, anise pizzelle, citrus almond, and chocolate amaretti fill a display case. I opt for a dozen of these assorted cookies to bring home.

Soft neutral colors set the tone at The Artisan Hotel. The hotel and village have several outdoor spaces.

After visiting this Italian “food museum,” I’m ready for dinner. I head back to my room to change, excited to try the new Tuscan Kitchen located on the hotel’s main floor.

I head to the star of the show, the ultimate dining experience for any Italophile. I am lucky enough to dine this evening with many members of the Northshore team: Paul, Tina, Erika, Christina, and Laura. It’s a rare occasion that we are all in one place at the same time, and I am grateful to reconnect over good food and wine.

General manager Chris Labella greets us with a genuine smile and warm handshake. I also meet director of communications Rina Peselman and feel as though I have connected with a kindred spirit. Bright and welcoming, Rina emits a positive, infectious energy. They walk us through the beautiful, sophisticated dining space. Floor-to-ceiling metal windows frame the property. Bottles of wine are artfully displayed in glass cases.

We dine family-style, sharing antipasti, hand-made pastas, seafood, and grilled meats. A parade of starters arrives. First up is the house-made burrata with marinated peppers, pomegranate, and pepita dressed in balsamic dressing. Calamari fritti, lightly battered and crispy, quickly becomes a favorite of the evening. We also sample house-made salsiccia, an Italian pork sausage with grilled polenta and sundried tomato pesto.

Next on deck is a series of pastas, including gnocchi with truffle mascarpone and Maine lobster and a to-die-for Bolognese. The meal continues with scallops in a lobster saffron risotto with peas and Parmigiano Reggiano, cacio e pepe pizza, and a crusted veal chop with mushrooms cooked to perfection. Wine flows from the extensive list.

The Tuscan Kitchen offers a gastronomic journey through Italian–inspired dishes. The Rooftop terrace is the perfect place for cocktails.

Joe Faro stops by our table. Charismatic and full of life, he shares a bit of history about the 170-acre mixed-use property located on the former grounds of the Rockingham Park Racetrack and how his vision came to be. The whole gastronomic experience, created by talented chefs working out of an open kitchen, takes us out of our normal day-to-day.

After dinner, we peek at the Rooftop Bar, a stylish space with an amazing terrace. I’m envisioning coming back with friends for cocktails in the summer. As I head back to my room, I can’t help but think of how much Joe Faro has accomplished. To say I am impressed in an understatement. The evening spent breaking bread with old and new friends is just what he intended in his Tuscan-inspired town. The night is a success and I’m grateful for my luxurious accommodations in the center of it all.

theartisanhotelattuscanvillage.com

Cooking School

The Tuscan Market holds pasta-making classes and wine dinners all year long, and Summer is no exception. Students learn from the restaurant’s chefs how to make everything from pasta to calzones. It also hosts mixology classes and sommelier-led Italian wine tastings.