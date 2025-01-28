Here’s your official warning: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. However you typically celebrate the holiday — with your sweetie or alone, low-key or all-out — you’ll find something that suits your style at one of the below properties. Maybe you prefer one romantic overnight somewhere close to home, or maybe you like opulence with wine dinners, massages, and a luxe weekend-long stay in town. Whatever your preference (and your partner’s preference), browse this list for some V-Day inspo — and make sure to book soon!

Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

The luxury hotel on Boston’s waterfront is just as romantic in every season — but this February, they’re offering a Valentine’s package that, along with overnight accommodations for two, includes a bottle of Roederer champagne, a three-course dinner for two at Rowes Wharf Sea Grille, a $90 breakfast credit, and a (super) late 4 p.m. checkout on your departure day. Use the accommodations as a jumping off point to explore the rest of downtown Boston in the winter (See a show! Go to dinner!), or take advantage of the Boston Wine & Food Festival, hosted annually at the property. The festival’s Valentine’s weekend events include “Valentine’s on the French Riviera” on Feb. 14 and a “Romeo & Juliet Amarone Dinner” on Feb. 15.

bostonharborhotel.com

Photograph courtesy of the Inn at Hastings Park

The Inn at Hastings Park, Lexington

For the entire month of February, the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington offers a “Revolutionary Romance” package, as this April marks the 250th anniversary year of the start of the American Revolution. The package at the charming Relais & Chateau property keeps it classic, with an overnight for two in luxe accommodations, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot rosé, homemade chocolate covered strawberries, a $100 food and beverage credit to use at the on-site Town Meeting Bistro, and a complimentary room upgrade on arrival — many of the inn’s rooms have fireplaces! Their bistro has some Valentine’s weekend programming, too, including an interactive Supper Club night for foodie couples on Feb. 13, a four-course dinner with live jazz on Feb. 14, and a Galentine’s high tea on Feb. 15.

innathastingspark.com

Photograph courtesy of Chatham Bars Inn

Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham

The ritzy Cape Cod spot Chatham Bars Inn offers their “Cozy Coastal Escape” package all winter long, featuring a reduced room rate and a dining credit. Use it to capitalize on this year’s long Valentine’s weekend, or to head to the charming resort anytime this winter while the typically bustling Chatham is calm and peaceful. And despite the cold weather, the resort keeps its calendar of activities full all winter, including cooking classes, wine tastings, spa specials, mixology classes, afternoon tea, oyster shucking classes, and a special Valentine’s floral arranging class.

chathambarsinn.com

Photograph courtesy of Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield, NH

Whether or not you ski or snowboard, February is one of the best months to visit New Hampshire. Nestled among the White Mountains, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa boasts charming accommodations, a spa, and plenty of on-site wintertime activities like shoeshowing, cross-country skiing, yoga classes, and sleigh rides. They offer two romantic packages this February, one of which includes a private, guided massage class for two. And their on-site fine dining restaurant, 1865 Wine Cellar, offers a Valentine’s prix fixe menu featuring indulgent dishes like lobster and slow-braised short ribs with optional wine pairings.

mountainviewgrand.com

Raffles, Boston

Indulge in a romantic stay in the city at the international luxury hotel group Raffles. Their “Romance at Raffles” package is available anytime and includes champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, and breakfast for two. Or, kick it up a notch with the “Love is in the Air” package. Bookable now through Feb. 14, the package includes sumptuous touches like a 60-minute spa treatment for two at the on-site spa, a bouquet from Winston Flowers, passes to the Museum of Fine Arts, turndown gifts, a chef’s tasting Valentine’s dinner at the onsite Portuguese restaurant Amar, and even a roundtrip helicopter transfer to and from Logan. And on Valentine’s Day itself, the property’s Blind Duck cocktail bar hosts Aphrodite’s Night, an indulgent cocktail party featuring a raw bar, a DJ, and a chocolate fountain.

raffles.com/boston

Photograph courtesy of the Beauport Hospitality Group

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Gloucester’s Beauport Hotel offers plenty of packages this winter, including a “Celebration” package and a “Winter Wonderland” package. Their annual “Clicquot in the Snow” event returns on February 8 with event packages including discounted room rates, and Beauport continues to partner with the Shalin Liu in Rockport for discounted room rates the night after you see a show. Whatever brings you to Beauport, you’ll have access to all of downtown Gloucester’s dining, shopping, and charm, just a stone’s throw from home.

beauporthotel.com

Briar Barn Inn | Photograph by Kim Crawford

Briar Barn Inn, Rowley

The relatively new property in Rowley has become a local favorite in recent years for its casual, rustic elegance and boutique size. This Valentine’s Day, Briar Barn Inn does “A Lovely Valentine” package complete with a box of chocolates from Winfrey’s Fudge & Chocolates and a special room rate — combine that with the hotel’s charming fireplaces in each room and you’re in for a romantic staycation. Don’t forget to book a spa treatment at the on-site spa, along with a dinner reservation at their restaurant, Grove.

briarbarninn.com

Photograph courtesy of The Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn, Westerly, RI

Located on the idyllic Rhode Island coast, the Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island has an elevated vibe that makes it feel a world away, combined with a New England charm you can only get from a property less than a couple hours from home. The cozy, cedar-shingled Relais & Chateau property has a couple of packages this winter — a “Suite Dreams” package, offering a discount on one of their luxe suites, and the “Fireside at the Inn” package, including a $100 resort credit, daily breakfast for two, two signature “Fireside Manhattan” cocktails, and a guaranteed roaring fire at one of the property’s wood burning hearths or in the comfort of your own room.

weekapauginn.com

Spa at Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

The resort and casino in Everett offers their “Bed & Breakfast” package throughout the month of February, including a reduced room rate and a daily in-room breakfast credit. Don’t miss out on a couple’s massage at Encore’s spa, along with meals at the resort’s many top-notch eateries — enjoy Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine at Red 8, indulge in seafood at Seamark, or feast on a steak dinner at Rare Steakhouse.

encorebostonharbor.com

Contessa | Photograph by Douglas Friedman

The Newbury, Boston

The recently restored and reimagined property bordering Boston’s Public Garden is glamorous yet approachable — and The Newbury offers a few different packages this winter. Their “Romance” package includes champagne, breakfast for two, and a late checkout, while the “Fireplace Suite Experience” ensures you a luxe suite with a wood-burning fireplace and a fireplace butler. Don’t forget to book a dinner at Contessa while you’re there!

thenewburyboston.com

Ritz-Carlton, Boston

Located in the heart of Boston’s Theatre District, the Ritz-Carlton makes a lavish city weekend getaway a breeze — especially with their “En Suite Romantic Touches” package that you can add onto any room booking. Enjoy a private four-course meal for two, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, and a rose petal turndown including a bouquet of roses and tea lights scattered throughout the room. Does it get any more romantic? And whether or not your night includes a stay at the Ritz, you can head to the Artisan Bistro, their dinner restaurant, for a three-course prix fixe including options like lobster & crab ravioli or duck confit.

ritzcarlton.com/boston