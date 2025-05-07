Chances are quite good that April showers are going to give way to warmer weather on the North Shore very soon. With all the sun in the months ahead, it makes sense to have a hat on hand that is stylish, comfortable and goes with everything. While hat options for adults abound, little kids can have a stylish day in the sun, too, thanks to Locals Social Club and their line of exclusive snapback hats for kids.

North Shore moms and entrepreneurs, Christine Myers and Kristen Palladino, created their New England inspired snapback hat line for a very simple reason. They could not find many hats or accessories that they really liked for their toddler-aged kids. After noticing this gap in the market, they set out to design what they could not find in stores, namely the perfect snapback hat for kids.

Christine Myers and Kristen Palladino I Photographs Courtesy of Locals Social Club

While this duo makes it look easy, creating a hat line from scratch is, not surprisingly, a lot of work. This month, the brand is celebrating one year in business, and both women continue to be fueled by their shared passion to create timeless and stylish snapback hats for kids. The hats are free of characters and patterns, which allows each piece to lend itself to a variety of outfits, from casual playground days to more put together outfits. As the founders like to put it, these hats take kids from playtime to dinnertime with ease. Each hat features water wicking materials and UV protection as well as an interior sweatband and of course, an adjustable snapback. All of the hats are crafted with quality materials and stitching as well as the brand’s signature roping, which makes the hats easily identifiable, helping to create community and connection when wearers spot a fellow Locals Social club member in the wild.

With styles for boys and girls, as well as larger youth sizes in the works for this summer, the signature snapback is just the beginning for this brand. Myers and Palladino will be popping up with Locals Social Club at local markets this spring, including at Newburyport’s Spring Fest, taking place the weekend of May 24th.

localssocialclub.com