From walking tours, to theater, to cocktails celebrating Women’s History Month is easy on the North Shore and beyond this month. Curl up on the couch with mug of tea and explore the Massachusetts Women’s History Center online, or plan a day in Boston walking the Freedom Trail and grabbing a historically inspired cocktail.

Women of ’76

Salisbury, March 15, 2pm

Step into the untold side of the American Revolution. Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions creates a powerful solo theatrical performance of Women of ’76 — a riveting and richly costumed journey into the lives of the real women who witnessed, chronicled, and in some cases, changed the course of the Revolution. Buy tickets here.

Photograph By Shutterstock

Women’s History Tour

Salem, March 14, 2:45 pm – 3:30 pm

From the Indigenous women who worked the land to our organization’s founder, women have always been a part of the Turner-Ingersoll Mansion’s history, but not always given the spotlight they deserve. The House of the Seven Gables has created a Women’s History Tour to focus, in-depth, on the many women who have lived and labored in the Mansion. This event is free, but registration is required.

Photograph By Shutterstock

Massachusetts Women’s History Center

Online

Dive into the diverse, complicated, and fascinating histories of women in Massachusetts with these immersive online exhibits, including Massachusetts Women in the Olympics: A Century of Excellence,

From Roses to Raises: Women’s Fight for Just and Equal Pay in Massachusetts, and Savvy Strategists & Innovative Advocates: The Story of Massachusetts’ Suffragists.

Photographs By Shutterstock

The Freedom Trail

Boston, Select Saturdays and Sundays in March, 10:45am

Experience and discover the women who took part in the American Revolution, and the generations of women that followed, inaugurating their own struggles for freedom and equality. Walk the Freedom Trail and explore four centuries of Revolutionary Women who changed history – featuring Anne Hutchinson, Mary Dyer, Abigail Adams, Mercy Otis Warren, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Phillis Wheatley, and Susan B. Anthony. Visit the places where women’s voices were heard and works were published, and they were laid to rest along Boston’s iconic red line. Buy tickets here.

Suffs

Emerson Colonial Theatre, Boston, March 17-29

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical. Buy tickets here.

Photographs By Maria Venegas

Vermilion

Boston, March 1-31

IN celebration of Women’s History month, Vermilion, the modern chophouse destination in downtown Boston led by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, will introduce an exclusive cocktail menu honoring Boston women who have made an impact locally and beyond. James Beard Award semifinalist Amy Racine, who leads Vermilion’s bar program featuring over 70 cocktails, has curated a special menu for the annual observance celebrating women’s contributions in American history. Proceeds from the cocktail menu will support YW Boston, an organization whose mission is to create more inclusive environments where women, people of color, and especially women of color can succeed.