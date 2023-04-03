When it comes to a child’s education, North Shore parents and caregivers are faced with many questions: Would their child benefit most from a day school or a boarding school? Which schools have the curricula, sports, and activities that their child needs?



This guide to the many excellent independent schools in the region and beyond will help parents and caregivers identify the best options as they begin to navigate through the selection process.

North Shore’s independent schools are academically rigorous and competitive, but most importantly, these independent schools have something else in common—a dedication to preparing our youth to become responsible citizens of the world.

Champagne & Marchand, P.C.

226 Lowell Street, B3A, Wilmington, MA 01887

Family is at the heart of what we do. That is why our women-led law firm with more than 25 years of experience will navigate you through the legal pathways of life’s greatest and most exciting milestones. We realize that the big events in life often require some degree of planning and education. Whether it is preparing for your child to go to college, buying a new home, selling an existing home, or drafting your estate plan, we have you and your family’s best interests covered. We are approved by several national employer legal plans which require the highest standard of professionalism, experience, and malpractice insurance. We are also approved real estate settlement and closing attorneys for over 100 banks and credit unions. Our multiple office locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire coupled with a remote option make communication easy and accessible.

champagneandmarchand.com

Landmark College

Landmark College (LC) in Putney, Vermont is the leader in educating students who have learning disabilities like dyslexia, ADHD, autism, and executive function challenges. LC offers bachelor’s and associate degrees, online programs, and summer programs for high school and college students who learn differently. LC is internationally recognized for helping students find success and confidence, in and out of the classroom.

landmark.edu/summer

Clark School

Clark School in Rowley offers a supported, project-based, and individualized education

for Pre-K through grade 12 students.

Learn more, schedule a tour, or register for a spring open house at clarkschool.com

Covenant Christian Academy

CCA is a Christian and classical preparatory school for Pre-K through grade 12 students. Outstanding teachers engage students in small classes and challenge them to think critically and seek truth in all things.

covenantchristianacademy.org