Live jazz, Seaport district proximity, arts and culture packages, and an impressive dining program make the hotel a fantastic backdrop for a wintertime couples getaway.

Boston isn’t exactly known as a wintertime travel destination. But that’s why we recommend heading into town between now and March. If you can brave the slush and the chilly temps, you’ll be met with a goldmine of things to do — restaurants that are easier to get reservations at, quieter museums, plenty of shopping, and Celtics and Bruins games galore. And the colder weather automatically ups the romance levels.

SPONSORED CONTENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OMNI BOSTON HOTEL AT THE SEAPORT

One of the largest hotels in Boston, the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport makes a compelling case for a winter visit. For one, they have plenty of seasonal and evergreen special packages for substantial discounts on stays at the upscale four-star hotel. And for another, they have some of the most impressive amenities in town, from six onsite dining concepts to live jazz to Tripadvisor’s number one spa in Boston to Boston’s only rooftop pool that’s open year round. (Don’t worry — there’s an outdoor hot tub, too.)

And that’s not to mention everything there is to do in the Seaport during the colder months. Snowport, the neighborhood’s winter wonderland activation, opened on Nov. 8 and brings a huge artisan market, iceless curling, a Christmas tree market, a Betty the Yeti cocktail crawl, and two lighting ceremonies to the neighborhood between now and the new year. Boston has countless other holiday happenings in December, too, like Boston Ballet’s The Nutcracker, the Holiday Pops, First Night on New Year’s Eve, and artisan markets like SoWa Winter Festival.

With 1,054 guest rooms and twenty-two stories, the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport towers over the glitzy Seaport district, affording skyline views from almost every angle. It’s the views and the seclusion that give the place part of its wintertime charm — combined with a touch of accessible luxury. “Imagine hanging out in a bathtub overlooking the city in the middle of winter, enjoying a hot toddy or whatever it may be,” says Leon Bolivar, the hotel’s director of marketing. The slush doesn’t seem so bad from way up there.

The hotel lends itself perfectly to those city romance vibes, emphasizing arts, culture, and romance. They have a curated art collection spanning the entire property that’s become known as Boston’s only 24-hour art gallery — guests can scan a QR code and take a self-guided art walk of the collection whenever they want to. The lobby has live music from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. daily, and from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays their elevated Mediterranean restaurant Kestra has swanky live jazz in partnership with the Boston Jazz Foundation.

Speaking of dining, the Omni has a few other can’t-miss restaurant concepts. The Sporting Club elevates the standard sports bar with cozy ‘70s-inspired decor, twelve high-definition TVs, and two adjacent private rooms, while Coquette, managed by Boston’s Coje Group, is “like if Marie Antoinette had a restaurant,” says Bolivar, and they do a jazz brunch on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lifted Rooftop Restaurant & Bar is a casual spot with skyline views located by the rooftop pool, which will have plenty of wintertime activations this year like DJ’s, mixology classes, tastings, and trivia. And don’t skip the pastries at French-style boulangerie Cocorico. The hotel’s dining concepts have an impressive name behind them — executive chef Yousef Ghalaini, a 2020 Chopped champion and sommelier.

Coquette The Sporting Club

Accommodations span two towers — the Patron Tower, featuring king and double queen rooms, and the Artist Tower, with smaller accommodations perfect for solo travelers or active couples. Some rooms have soaking tubs, or suite layouts, and they all have floor-to-ceiling windows. Expect other amenities standard to top-notch hotels at the Omni, too, like a state-of-the-art fitness center. And they’re pet-friendly!

I’d be remiss not to mention details about the Omni’s Breve Spa. The cozy, full-service spa features wood-paneled walls and a relaxation room with plush chairs best experienced with a hot beverage in hand, and their treatments run the gamut from standard massages, facials, and body treatments to high-tech, lavish treatments like Hydrafacials. They also have hair and nail services, and the hotel’s Breve Spa package gets you $100 off your spa treatment with an overnight stay. Breve Spa partners with skincare line Dr. Dennis Gross on special facial treatments, too, and the property’s in the process of putting together a new overnight package inducing a Dr. Dennis Gross facial treatment.

Speaking of packages, some other current offerings include Magical Memories, which gets you 20% off your stay plus a $25 food and beverage credit, and Love and Luxury, and a romantic escape including 10% off at the spa, a bottle of sparkling rosé and chocolates upon arrival, and late check-out. The Omni’s also partnered with the Museum of Fine Arts for a package that includes MFA tickets and a $30 credit to Kestra Jazz Lounge.

The Park and Play package comes with complimentary valet parking so you can explore everything the Seaport has to offer without worrying about where to put your car. If you haven’t been in recent years, the Seaport has no shortage of things to do — like Kings bowling, Puttshack indoor mini golf, Flight Club upscale darts bar, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the F1 Arcade, and plenty of new restaurants and bars.

But staying cozy in your lux accommodations is sometimes the way to go, too. A quick winter Boston staycation might just be one of the most romantic trips you’ve taken in a long time — don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.