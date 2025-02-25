The Lenox, in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay, is set to unveil its newest dining concept, Willow & Ivy, in March 2025. Helmed by the Lenox’s executive chef Daniel Kenney, Willow & Ivy will offer a fresh take on New England-inspired American cuisine. The reimagined space and menu aim to provide guests with a refined yet inviting dining experience that celebrates regional flavors and culinary craftsmanship.

The transformation follows the closure of City Table, which officially ended service in December. The restaurant’s closure and renovation mark the final phase of the Lenox’s comprehensive food and beverage program revamp, announced earlier this year. As part of this initiative, the Lenox also rebranded City Bar and Solas as the Irving and Sweeney’s on Boylston, respectively.

The menu at Willow & Ivy will incorporate sourcing the best local ingredients and utilizing them in classical and modern French and American techniques. Some of Chef Daniel Kenney’s signature dishes at Willow & Ivy will include a Maine lobster “pie” made with cognac, sweet corn, Parmesan potatoes, and butter crumbs; orange blossom honey glazed duck breast with grilled stone fruit, ginger carrots, peanut, and Chinese five-spice crumble; and a spring lamb featuring a harissa-rubbed chop and loin.

The cocktail program is crafted with care and highlights fresh, floral, and aromatic ingredients, bringing vibrant flavors with every sip. Inspired by nature, the cocktails celebrate botanicals, house-made infusions, and the beauty of the moment.

“Willow & Ivy will offer a unique experience in the Back Bay, which we consider the heart and soul of our famed city,” said Dan Donahue, president of the Saunders Hotel Group. “Surrounded by our beautiful brick-adorned houses and lush green walls of ivy peppered throughout our neighborhood, Willow & Ivy will immerse you in what makes our neighborhood so special. With floor-top-ceiling windows and the activation of the bustling streets, there will be a vibrancy like no other restaurant in the city.”

The space was designed by Bergmeyer and embraces the textures and scenery of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. It celebrates the history of the iconic Lenox Hotel and balances rich materials with delicate detailing. The highlight of the space will be a live tree in the middle of the dining room, which will connect Boston’s stunning green spaces with the interior of the restaurant. There is a private dining room that seats up to 32 guests.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. and for dinner from 4:30 to 10:00 p.m. daily, and from 4:30 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For updates, follow along at willowivyboston.com or on Instagram @willowivyboston.