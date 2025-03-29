Boston Ballet presents Winter Experience, a program full of dancing in its purest form featuring George Balanchine’s masterpieces Symphony in Three Movements and Mozartiana, Leonid Yakobson’s rarely-performed Vestris, and Claudia Schreier’s innovative Slipstream. The Boston Ballet Orchestra will perform the scores for all four ballets. Winter Experience runs through March 30 at the Citizens Opera House.

“Winter Experience is a special experience that showcases a bouquet of the best of neoclassical ballet. Audiences will be taken on a journey filled with surprises,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “The program begins and ends with the finest examples of Balanchine’s signature style in his Symphony in Three Movements and Mozartiana. Yakobson’s Vestris is a display of immense athleticism and artistry, and I am thrilled to have powerhouse female choreographer Claudia Schreier’s Slipstream return to where it originally premiered.”



Saturday, March 29 at 1:30 and 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 30 at 1:30 pm

Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit bostonballet.org or call 617-695-6955.