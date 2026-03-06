Since opening in the heart of downtown Portsmouth in the fall of 2021, Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club has been dazzling audiences with an eclectic line up of musicians from around the world. But the real showstopper on the other side of the club’s offerings is the stunning events Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club presents in their exquisitely restored spaces. Jimmy’s events team, complete with a full-service, in-house culinary department, is producing events with the same attention to detail they use in presenting their dramatic nightly musical showcases. With weddings as the focus, as well as professionally executed business gatherings and conferences, Jimmy’s is striking the perfect chord in offering an exciting alternative to more conventional spaces.

SPONSORED CONTENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH JIMMY’S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

Couples have several options to say their “I do’s” in the multi-faceted space including The Gallery at Jimmy’s, a beautiful streetside gallery which offers rotating curated artwork installations featuring the seacoast’s most talented artists set against crisp white walls, exposed brick, and dramatic floor to ceiling windows looking out on the bustling, vibrant downtown scene. Cocktail hour can follow in the gallery, or in the upstairs Sky Bar with dramatic third-story views of Portsmouth.

Photograph By Maxine Cadman

Guests then retreat to the architecturally breathtaking third and fourth floor club for a reception of up to 200 guests featuring the renowned Jimmy’s stage, a generous dance floor, dramatic lighting, tall ceilings, and adaptable seating options in a variety of unique configurations. With several gorgeous, intimate rooms off the main club on both levels, guests can step away to enjoy quiet conversation while sipping a cocktail in the library or other comfortable and beautifully appointed rooms.

Photograph By Erika Follansbee

The food experience at Jimmy’s is another showstopper. Executive Chef, Brian Stuart describes it best when he talks about being committed to “the pursuit of deliciousness.” Unlike venues with rigid, pre-set packages, Jimmy’s specializes in bespoke menu customization. Whether it’s a five-course gala dinner or a curated cocktail reception, the culinary team collaborates with clients to design a menu that reflects their specific tastes. This level of personalization extends to the bar, where signature craft cocktails and world-class wine pairings are tailored to the event’s theme. Chef Stuart and his team have put together menu offerings of impressive cuisine that are sure to delight and deeply satisfy your guests.

From the beginning, Jimmy’s was designed so that the space would have multiple uses in service to diverse functions. The venue’s aesthetic features carefully and thoughtfully chosen colors like rich neutral grays as the background not only as a backdrop for their prestigious art collection, but with an eye for their visiting wedding photographers. Dramatic arches, floor to ceiling windows, balcony views of the dance floor, and roof deck settings lend themselves to endless creative opportunities for photographers and videographers.

Photograph By Erika Follansbee

Musicians are known for saying that it is an honor to perform on Jimmy’s stage. To perform where some of the world’s greatest musicians come to play only adds to the excitement of wanting to up their game and bring the party for wedding guests. The intentional thought that went into the first-rate acoustic design of the club is appreciated by musicians and guests alike.

Additionally, because the primary operation of the spectacularly restored 1905 century-old building is live music, Jimmy’s took special care to install state-of-the-art audio and visual technology rarely seen in a traditional venue setting.

The club also has prime live streaming capabilities which are used by their corporate clients for hosting meetings worldwide. What better place to ramp up your team than in a building known for fostering creativity and experiential, immersive experiences to stimulate forward thinking ideas.

Jimmy’s green room normally reserved as a respite for award winning musicians serves as a sublime hospitality suite for wedding parties. This inviting space is one more perk that makes for a VIP experience for the couple and their attendants.

Photograph By Analog Wedding

If you and your partner are looking for a unique, strikingly appointed space for your wedding reception, rehearsal dinner, shower, farewell brunch, welcome party or engagement party in the perfect stylish setting to begin your forever together, with a vibe filled with artistic passion you won’t find anywhere else in the area, Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues puts you center stage and strikes all the right notes.

For more information: jimmysoncongress.com