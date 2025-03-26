Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is opening a pop-up pub in Ipswich, Massachusetts, this Friday. Sheeran recently launched theoldphonepub.com, where he announced that he was working on “something exciting” and asked fans to text 917-909 4498 with their old phone messages that were meaningful to them.

While on the “Jimmy Fallon Show” Wednesday night, Sheeran confirmed that he is indeed building a fully operating pub—complete with True North Ale and Guinness on offer—in Ipswich, Massachusetts, which will stand for two days as the backdrop of the “Old Phone” music video. The new single is on his upcoming album titled “Play.”

Sheeran has been gravitating toward Massachusetts recently. He was at a Celtics game on St. Patrick’s Day March 17 and later headed to the Dubliner Irish Pub in Boston for a surprise performance.

Sheeran is from Ipswich, England, and the sister city in Massachusetts is the perfect place to have a pint or two in a setting that is reminiscent of the pubs found in his hometown.

In a video posted on the Old Phone Pub website Sheeran says, “I need you to text me something from your old phone, or from your past, that means something to you,” as reported on thelocalnews.news.

“‘Old Phone’ is a journey through memories — a bittersweet look at past connections, lost friends, and the echo of moments captured in old messages and photos,” according to the website.

The opening of the Old Phone Pub will be March 28. theoldphonepub.com

According to local Ipswich news, the town’s select board approved a one-day wine and malt application as well as a weekday entertainment license for Friday, March 28 at the Old Mill building.

Check back for updates as they unfold.