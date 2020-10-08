The Cape Ann Artisans have announced that the well-loved 37th Annual Fall Open Studios will be held this Saturday and Sunday, October 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The summer Mini Tours were well-received and this time around, the group will consist of eleven artists able to accommodate visitors within the parameters of COVID-19 guidelines.

The participating artists, from many genres, will appeal to art lovers and adventurers alike. In the category of Ceramic Arts, the Fall group includes David Archibald, Cynthia Curtis, and Erin O’Sullivan and Scott Place (Twin Lights Studios). With 43 years under his belt, Archibald continues to explore combinations of two to four glazes yielding unusual forms of reds, celadons, and blues. Curtis’s popular ocean-inspired creations include coral vases, undersea lamps, berry bowls, lobster and starfish ornaments, scallop and clamshell dishes, mugs, and wedding platters, some with melted beach glass. O’Sullivan and Place look to the ocean’s creatures for their inspiration and create pottery and sculpture with a contemporary flair.

Visual artists include Jillian Demeri, watercolorist, and Sinikka Nogelo who creates in several forms of media, as both a painter and sculptor. Both Demeri and Nogelo are located at Cripple Cove Studios in East Gloucester. Rockport-based painter Deb Schradieck works in watercolors and oils.

Linda Hogan and Sara Wright represent the fiber arts. Hogan has created under the name Blueberry Cove Quilts for forty years but is new to the Artisans group. Wright will display her handwoven and original handknit accessories for wardrobe and home, created using contemporary application of color and texture with traditional textile techniques and novelty yarns. Mosaic and nature lovers will enjoy exploring Pam Stratton’s beautiful garden, Koi ponds, and Mosaic studio. Stratton uses stone, glass, and other materials to create wall pieces, jewelry and sculpture.

Jewelry artists include Marcie Rae and Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco of Cape Ann Designs. Rae’s jewelry and small wall pieces of glass enamel and fine silver use ancient and contemporary techniques and tools to transform metal into evocative forms and images. Using historic sea glass and pottery shards, Ganim-DeFalco creates distinctive, functional wearable art that celebrates the natural characteristics of the materials and reflects the natural beauty of the region.

Visitors looking to visit both Gloucester and Rockport artists in sequence can check out this tour map to plan their route. Appointments are strongly encouraged and will be given first priority. The full list of Artisans and their contact information is below. Weather permitting, artists will take advantage of their outdoor spaces to offer a waiting area and additional viewing of their work.

Visitors will be expected to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer which will be available at each studio.

_______________________________________________________________

David Archibald davearch12@comcast.net 978-283-5746

Cynthia Curtis cynthiacurtispottery@gmail.com 978-546-6186

Jillian Demeri jilliandemeri@gmail.com 978-578-3761

Jacqueline Ganim DeFalco/Cape Ann Designs jackie@capeanndesigns.com 978-283-8333

Linda Hogan blueberryquilter@comcast.net 978-546-2838

Sinikka Nogelo snogelo@yahoo.com 978-761-3003

Scott Place & Erin O’Sullivan/ Twin Lights Studio twinlightsstudio@msn.com 978-546-1352

Marcie Rae marcieaugust03@gmail.com 603-765-7764

Deb Schradieck deb.schradieck@gmail.com 508-951-6441

Pam Stratton pamstratton63@gmail.com 508-284-0086

Sara Wright sarawright.fiberwrights@gmail.com 978-590-478@36creative

capeannartisans.com