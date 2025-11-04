On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, just before the Andover Santa Parade, MODE Andover will be transformed from a chic hair salon into Whoville’s top salon—a buzzing, joyful space where kids experience the magic of transformation.

What began as one of MODE Andover’s “out-there” ideas for a unique salon event has grown into one of the Northshore’s most beloved holiday traditions. Now entering its fourth year, thanks to initial investments by Dalton and Finegold law offices , and support from Northshore Magazine , the holiday Whobilation returns to kick off the season with its signature mix of makeover magic, laughter, and community heart.

Children become honorary citizens of Whoville with silly hair styling, glittering makeup, mini manicures, face painting, and accessories from the Whoville Closet—generously donated by local boutique SoleAmour.

After their makeovers, guests head into the Whobilation Hall, a magical experience space donated and decorated by Samantha’s Gardens—a local gardening company known for its seasonal floral artistry, holiday workshops, and charming Christmas tree lot. Inside, families enjoy festive crafts, sweet treats, live carols from the Andover Choir Society, and a cozy screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, complete with fresh popcorn thanks to a popcorn-machine donation from Big Top PartyTents. Children can then create over-the-top concoctions at the Hot Cocoa Bar, sponsored by Ulicious Juice Bar, while adults stay warm with refreshments from the Who-Mosa Bar, courtesy of Robert Jason Salon.

The celebration continues outside, where Whobilation guests ride aboard MODE Andover’s official parade float in the Andover Santa Parade. Brought to you by the Blenkhorn family in memory of Jack Blenkhorn . They’re joined by the Cool Cow Ice Cream truck, offering free scoops to guests and spreading holiday cheer alongside the float in full Who-style.

While the event was always designed to delight, the Whobilation has also served as a creative training ground for the salon’s expanding event services. “A lot of what we now offer through our partyMODE division—from sparkle bars to wedding glam bars and Halloween transformations—was first developed and tested right here at Whobilation,” explains co-owner April Lyn Graffeo. “It’s given us the freedom to play, experiment, and spotlight our team’s creativity.”

Each year, more than 30 volunteers donate their time to make the magic happen—costumed by Harrington Events including many who’ve been involved since year one. Local teens from Andover Football and Lynnfield Hockey serve as comically chaotic parking attendants, stopping cars every few feet, pointing in opposite directions, and tossing candy into rear windows to set the silly, festive tone before families even walk through the doors.

Inside, the MODE Andover team donates their time and expertise to each child’s makeover, working alongside guest artists from DaVinci Salon and student volunteers from Lowell Hairstyling Academy. Lifestyle Lulu enhances the space with custom balloon sculptures, festive décor, and signature signage, while InBoston Magazine brings the fun with a Grinch-themed photo booth experience.

This year also marks the debut of a new tradition – an annual collectible Whobilation ornament, designed to commemorate each year’s event and support fundraising efforts. As always, any remaining proceeds are donated to the Andover Fireman’s Relief Association, supporting the very organization that brings the town’s beloved parade to life.

And while Whobilation may be the salon’s most whimsical endeavor, it’s far from their only one. MODE Andover is widely known for its private salon soirées and immersive themed events, blending expert styling with elevated, community-driven experiences all year long.

“It’s incredible to see how something that started as one of our out-there ideas for a unique salon event has become part of so many families’ holiday traditions,” says Michael Rafuse, co-owner of MODE Andover. From Andover to Beverly, Tewksbury to Lynnfield, families now plan their Thanksgiving weekend around this joyful, community-driven celebration. And as it enters its fourth year, one thing is clear – the Whobilation is no longer just a salon event—it’s a town tradition.

For tickets and more information:

eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-whobilation-a-holiday-makeover-experience-for-kids-tickets-1708554696089