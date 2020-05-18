Events may be cancelled, but fundraising sure isn’t. Pivoting to the world of virtual events, nonprofits are coming up with unique new ways to raise funds for their organizations that are needed now more than ever.

Christopher’s Haven works hard to provide a home for families of children battling cancer at nearby Boston hospitals. The community of nine temporary apartments is the only “home away from home” that has remained open during the COVID-19 crisis, as families quarantine in the privacy of their own apartments in downtown Boston. During normal times, the organization provides programming and community for these children, as well as for their siblings and parents.

Each spring, Christopher’s Haven hosts their Fashion Show fundraiser. This year’s seventh annual Fashion Show, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at the State Room, has, of course. been canceled. However, the organization will instead host a virtual fundraising event to engage the Christopher’s Haven community and its supporters.

The Youtube-athon will feature special guest appearances by athletes and their families from the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox as well as celebs who hold Christopher’s Haven close to their hearts, including “Captain America” himself: Boston native and A-list actor Chris Evans.

Tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET this Thursday for a heartwarming, inspirational, and positive experience. You’ll not only be supporting this organization in the absence of their biggest fundraiser of the year, but you’ll also have a chance to connect with some of the families who have benefitted from Christopher’s Haven and see the smiling faces of those now healthy children.

Head to Christopher’s Haven’s YouTube page to access the virtual fundraiser.

For more information, visit christophershaven.org.