VNA Care’s North Shore Community Cabinet volunteers are bringing the community together in support of frontline visiting nurses and other clinicians during “Caring Together, Let’s Celebrate!” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Danversport, 161 Elliott St., Danvers.

Funds raised will support crucial health care services for patients and families on the North Shore and promote a healthier community. For more than 135 years, VNA Care has brought nursing and other health care services into patients’ homes. The nonprofit’s home health care services help people manage newly diagnosed or complex medical conditions, recover safely at home after surgery, by-pass stays in health care facilities, and remain independent in the community during times of illness and injury. VNA Care’s hospice team provides physical, emotional, spiritual, and practical support to promote terminally ill individuals’ quality of life and support loved ones.

The evening will feature live music by Just In Time, delicious hors d’oeuvres, auction, and more under a tented pavilion on the waterfront. Guests will also toast special honoree Michael E. Morris of Danvers for his contributions to VNA Care. Morris was first inspired to give back to VNA Care as a volunteer, donor, and leader after witnessing the expert and compassionate care provided to his grandmother by VNA Care’s home health team.

Special honoree Michael E. Morris

As a longtime member of VNA Care’s board of directors, he provides leadership and guidance to further home health, palliative, and hospice care for residents of the North Shore and throughout Eastern and Central Massachusetts. He also raises funds for and awareness of VNA Care’s services as a member of the North Shore Community Cabinet. Morris is a past chair and vice chair of VNA Care’s board of directors and a charter member of VNA Care’s Bequest Society. He’s devoted his professional career to healthcare as well, and held senior leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group, Aetna, Accountable Care Solutions, and Erie County Medical Center. Morris also volunteers on the board of directors of the Cooperative for Human Services and is a trustee of the Danvers Historical Society.

Local residents planning this special event are John Archer and MaryAnn Kowalski, both of Danvers; Lorraine Bunker and Deb Lawson, both of Gloucester; Carol Jones of Hamilton; Dyane Cotreau and Christine Gauthier-Kelley of Manchester; Jack Kriteman, MD, of Middleton; Joan Fitzpatrick of Salem; Deborah O’Malley of Topsfield; and Aimee Oliver of Wenham.

Institution for Savings is a Changmaker sponsor for this year’s event. Advocate sponsors are Archer Insurance, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Kowalski Dental PC, Ipswich Bay Advisors, National Grand Bank, and Rockport Mortgage. Caregiver sponsors are EAP (ESI) and Jane Woodbury. Northshore magazine is a media partner for the event.

Tickets for the benefit are $50 per person and may be purchased at www.vnacare.org/northshore or by calling VNA Care at 508-658-7700.