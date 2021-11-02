The Trustees of Reservations today announces the return of Winterlights—the award-winning, immersive holiday light display now in its fourth year that brings joy to tens of thousands of people. The event will take place at three beloved Trustees’ properties: the newly rejuvenated Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover and well as Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton.

All three garden properties will sparkle with hundreds of thousands of lights along with food, refreshments, and more to make for a magical experience for all. The displays will run Wednesdays through Sundays between November 26 and January 9, from 4:30 to 8:30 pm at all three locations.

Tickets are already more than fifty percent sold out at all three properties, so visitors are encouraged to secure passes quickly by visiting thetrustees.org/winterlights.

“We are pleased to welcome visitors to our unique public gardens all throughout the year so that they can create special memories with family and friends.” said Trustees Acting President & CEO Jocelyn Forbush. “The holidays are a special time of year and we are pleased to be a part of family traditions.”

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens is back for 2021 after a hiatus last year due to renovations. Now visitors will enjoy a completely new experience thanks to the property’s new entrance and garden designs. Please note the new entrance and parking lot at 153 Chickering Rd, North Andover, which is part of the property redesign and enhanced experience.

All three homesteads and designed gardens are the perfect places to bring holiday traditions to life. Citizens is sponsoring this year’s show at the 90-acre Bradley Estate, where people can enjoy an illuminated woodland trail as well as light displays and illuminations throughout the elegant, lattice-walled gardens. There will also be a new sound and light show for 2021.

The Gilded Age mansion and estate at Naumkeag will once again feature artfully designed light displays like Rainbow Road, Laser Light Forest, and Blue Steps, as more than 150,000 energy-efficient LED lights showcase the amazing 48-acre grounds. Ticketholders will receive details with specific parking instructions the week before the event, as shuttle buses will be used this year and masks are required onboard.

Sweet and savory holiday-themed delights such as hot cocoa, hot cider, and cider doughnuts will be offered at all three locations.

Prices for adults are $20 for Members and $25 for non-members on Fridays and Saturdays, $15 for Members and $20 for non-members Sundays through Thursdays, and children ages 3-17 are $5 for Members and $10 for non-members. Kids 2 and younger are free. People with questions about the event can email winterlights@thetrustees.org.