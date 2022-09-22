The savory-sweet-smoky steak tips prepared by Dom’s Sausage Co. of Malden have been named the official steak tips of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution.

Dom’s steak tips and marinated meats are now being served at concession stands and premium spaces throughout Gillette Stadium for all events. An Official Tailgate Box subscription is also available, allowing fans to enjoy Dom’s meats fresh off the grill at home or at a pregame tailgate party in Foxborough or elsewhere in the country.

“I’ve been a New England sports fan all my life and our family has been Patriots season ticket holders for nearly 50 years,” said Buddy Botticelli, chairman of Dom’s Sausage Co. “I am so proud of our third generation of owners for partnering with such an iconic organization to offer fans a true taste of New England.”

Dom’s was founded in 1936, when Domenic Botticelli started a small business selling sausages out of his mother-in-law’s basement. Today, the business is run by his grandchildren, who all grew up in Lynnfield and graduated from Lynnfield High School. Today, sausages are still on the menu, but the company has built a massive following for their steak tips. The company describes the marinade that has earned this acclaim as sweet and smoky with hints of caramel and a unique blend of fresh spices and seasonings, but no further details are available: The precise recipe is a closely guarded secret.

If you’re not headed to Foxborough, you can shop at Dom’s in Malden, which was recently renovated for the first time in over 50 years. In addition to a wide selection of meats, the shop also offers prepared meals, Italian specialty items and cheeses, and beer and wine. You can also check out one of the many retail locations that carry the products, order online, or sign up for a gameday subscription box. For more information, visit domsausage.com.