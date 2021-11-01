Women veterans are twice as likely to be homeless as their male counterparts and two to three times more likely to be homeless than any other group in the US adult population.

Many women veterans face unique challenges when returning to civilian life, including raising children on their own or dealing with the aftereffects of military and sexual trauma. Without intervention, these and other issues can put women Veterans at greater risk of homelessness. What do we know about female veterans experiencing homelessness? What challenges do these women face? How can service providers and the community best meet the needs of this ever-growing population and reduce their risks of homelessness?

“The Unseen Struggle of Homeless Women Vets,” a free event at The Cabot in Beverly on Wednesday, November 3 at 7 p.m., will include a short film and a discussion with a panel of experts including EasterSeals Massachusetts Veterans Program Coordinator Adam Costello; US Rep. Seth Moulton’s Veterans Liaison Steve Bohn; and Lynn native and US Army veteran Nicole Mcclain.

Speakers

Nicole Mcclain was born and raised in Lynn. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Education and joined the Army National Guard in her junior year of high school. Nicole is a veteran, having been deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2008 and is also an entrepreneur. She owned and operated Rising Stars Child Care service, a home-based early education service, for six years and is the current founder/president of North Shore Juneteenth Association Inc. which is a nonprofit organization. This organization’s mission is to expose all cultures to positive images and aspects of Black American culture. Nicole is a mother, wife, and is currently working at Bright Horizons as a Health and Safety Director.

Steve Bohn is Rep. Seth Moulton’s Veterans Liaison. He is Army SPC, retired. Steve served in the 101st Airborne Division and was injured when a suicide bomber drove up to his outpost in Afghanistan in 2002, necessitating his spending several months in Walter Reed undergoing therapy. Steve was born and raised in Salem.

Adam Costello served in the United States Army from 2005 to 2012. During his time in service, Adam served as a Human Research Volunteer, Armor Crewmember, and Healthcare Specialist. Adam spent a total of 28 months in Iraq with the 1-27 Infantry Wolfhounds, 25th Infantry Division. Adam has been recognized by the United States Army many times, including for treating over 150 Iraqi civilians during a single operation and for heroism during the first mass casualty event involving US troops during Operation New Dawn.

Since returning from service, Adam has served as the Director of Veterans Services for the Central Massachusetts Veterans Services District, as a consultant for various Veterans Services providers, and as the Manager of Veteran Programming for Easter Seals Massachusetts. He lives in Northborough with his wife of 21 years and their children.

This opportunity to honor women veterans the week before Veterans Day is cosponsored by Leading Ladies, a nonpartisan North Shore group committed to fighting for social justice issues, and The Cabot.

The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot St., Beverly. More information is available at thecabot.org and leadingladiesvote.org. Additional questions can be directed to ladies@leadingladiesvote.org.