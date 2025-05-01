On Saturday, May 3rd at 5pm Fish City Studios will hold a re-opening event to both celebrate Jon Sarkin’s birthday and bring his art back to the public. With the full support of The Sarkin Estate, this space is reborn as the beating heart of alternative and outsider art on the North Shore.

Come experience the scrappy-but-slightly-upscale space that still buzzes with Jon’s original DIY grit, touch hundreds of never-before-seen works on paper and cardboard, straight from the archive, and see the first iteration of the Fish City Studios visiting artist wall.

“Jon wrote the phrase ‘May you be happy’ over and over again. It’s perhaps his most often used mantra. So that’s our goal. We want to throw the kind of grand reopening that Jon himself would have loved which means it’s going to be high on energy and low on pretension. We’re treating it less like a formal gallery reception and more like a celebration or happening,” says Mark Henderson, business manager for Fish City Studios.

