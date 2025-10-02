This October, the seaside town of Marblehead will come alive with pink lights, festive pink shop windows, and community spirit as residents and businesses join together for Marblehead Turns Pink for Ellie — a town-wide event dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients through the Ellie Fund.

On October 3 and 4, more than 100 local shops, restaurants, and clubs will participate in the campaign, raising awareness and funds to provide free non-medical essential services for breast cancer patients across Massachusetts. The Ellie Fund eases the daily burden of treatment by offering transportation, meal deliveries, grocery cards, childcare reimbursements, and more, allowing patients to focus on what matters most: healing and family.

A Weekend of Community and Compassion

The event kicks off Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m. with a special movie screening of Hello Beautiful at The Warwick Cinemas, based on Christine Handy’s inspiring novel Walk Beside Me.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, residents are encouraged to shop and dine at participating Marblehead businesses, all turning pink in solidarity.

Saturday brings a full schedule of community gatherings:

9 a.m. to 12p.m: Meet the Ellie Fund team at the Marblehead Farmers Market at Veterans Middle School

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Celebrate at Discover Marblehead’s 6th Annual Fall Fair in partnership with the Marblehead Museum at the Lee Mansion Gardens — complete with a pink tent highlighting the cause. The Ellie Fund team will also be on hand at this location.

6:30 p.m.: Cap the evening with a special prix fixe dinner at The Landing Restaurant, followed by live music at 8 p.m. with True North – Next Generation Classic Rock.

Businesses Rally Behind the Cause

From boutiques and beauty salons to yacht clubs and grocery stores, Marblehead’s business community has rallied behind the effort. “From boutiques and beauty salons to yacht clubs and grocery stores, 100 of Marblehead’s business community, are rallying behind the effort and supporting the local movement. You can see the full list here.

Why It Matters

For families facing the realities of breast cancer, the Ellie Fund provides more than services — it provides hope and relief during one of life’s most difficult journeys. By turning Marblehead pink, the community is not only raising critical funds but also sending a powerful message of solidarity and care.

As one organizer put it, “This event is about more than donations. It’s about Marblehead showing up for neighbors and strangers alike, reminding them they’re not alone.”

Donations can be made directly to the Ellie Fund to continue supporting breast cancer patients and their families.

Donations can be made here. And for more information and the full list of participating Marblehead businesses go here.