Kathy and Laurent Dedieu did not start out in the food service industry. The couple met in Lokichochio, Kenya, over two decades ago while following their career paths in humanitarian aid. “Emergency medical humanitarian aid in war-torn countries is tiring, and it is probably for younger people,” Kathy Dedieu says. The pair started to consider what kind of life might come next. “We agreed that we wanted to be part of a community, and sort of have a smaller life.”

Laurent Dedieu originally hails from Southwestern France, while Kathy grew up in Everett, spending summers in Marblehead. After traveling the world, Marblehead eventually drew the duo back. In considering what they might like to do in the second stage of their careers, they considered many options, including selling cheese and opening a bed and breakfast. But bread won their hearts. Originally setting up a pop-up operation in Lawrence and selling bread at local farmers markets on the North Shore, the Dedieus opened Farine Bakery in Marblehead in April of 2025.

“I’ve always loved bread,” Laurent Dedieu says. “I love a nice bakery, and even a simple bakery showing nice looking bread. It’s also fun to see the achievement of your work on a daily basis.” Breads and viennoiseries are made daily, from scratch, using a sourdough starter and slow fermentation. The small operation sells breads until they are sold out and that’s it. They accept no online orders for now. They currently do not outsource to Marblehead’s restaurants. What you see is—quite literally—what you get, a rarity in the 2025 market.

Laurent Dedieu, who holds a Ph.D. in engineering and who has studied chemistry, comes to the world of bread and pastry from a place of science. “It has allowed me to understand the process,” he says. Breadmaking, though, he notes, is just as much sense and experience as it is science. “The touch of the loaves, the look, the smell, the taste, and all of these feelings, senses: You develop them with time.” Learning to bake good bread has been a hard-won process, particularly in a place like Marblehead, where a maritime climate regularly impacts humidity and temperature—elements that can determine the outcome of the product.

When Farine opened in Marblehead, in April, neither Laurent nor Kathy predicted how successful it would be. But the space was an instant success, and the early hit opened into a busy summer. As a result, the Dedieus have kept their menu small, and their ambitions managed. They offer fewer than 20 items, most of which fall into the bread category (baguettes, fougasse loaves, ancient grain breads, country loaves, brioche). They produce a handful of laminated dough items (chocolate croissants and plain croissants, for instance) and have developed a community mindset: customers must come into the store in order to purchase their bakery items, which means they also interact with the Farine team, chatting about their preferences, getting to know the space, and getting to know what it is the bakery actually sells.

The couple produce about 20 items including croissants and Danish in this authenitc boulangerie.

It’s a throwback, Kathy Dedieu says, to the European style of shopping, which may take a little longer, sure, but that also inherently connects people to the places where they purchase the foods that they eat. In line, customers speak to one another. They know their vendors. They know who makes their bread. “Part of the pleasure of this bakery,” she says, “is the community that happens in the line. You have to come here and be here and see people and talk to people.” In 2025, that human element of getting to know the people who produce our food is becoming increasingly rare, and Farine has brought it back in one small way.

As for what lies ahead, the team is not yet sure. As winter approaches, they are seeking to train more bakers in preparation for another busy spring, summer, and beyond. Will hungry North Shore denizens see their wares at local restaurants? The answer is: They’re not yet sure. For now, at least, they have no plans to increase production. Their small-scale bakery is working just fine. But if you want a loaf of bread, it’s best to come early—and, as they say, of course, often.

