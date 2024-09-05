Some 70 paintings, photographs, sculptures, prints, and other works of art will be on the auction block on Sept. 21 as the Newburyport Art Association hosts its 23rd annual art auction and party.

The event, the organization’s principal fundraiser of the year, includes a live auction of stunning work produced by local artists, delicious food, signature cocktails, and a chance to spend the evening relaxing and socializing in the association’s riverfront sculpture garden. Artist Alan Bull will do a live painting session during the event, to be auctioned off during the evening, and a silent auction will give attendees the chance to bid on prizes including a riverboat cocktail cruise for 10 people, museum passes, and a wine tasting.

Kara LaFrance, “Sweetest Peaches,” 2017 Gail Steele, “Enigma,” 2019

Tickets for the auction are on sale now at newburyportart.org/auction2024, and are expected to sell out, so hopeful bidders are encouraged to secure their spot soon.

In advance of the auction, the public is welcome to attend a special reception on Sept. 13. Auction artists will speak about their work and refreshments will be provided. The reception is free and open to the public.

The works to be auctioned off can be viewed at the association gallery in downtown Newburyport or at its website at newburyportart.org/auction2024.

Founded in 1948, the Newburyport Art Association operates on the principle that art is for everyone. Its programming includes regular solo and group exhibits by its accomplished member artists, as well as youth art classes, art programs for people with disabilities, and scholarships and grants for aspiring artists.