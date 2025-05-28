Clothing retailer Baran & Co is opening at 16 State Street in downtown Newburyport. The curated clothing boutique provides refined wardrobing for men and women. Baran & Co offers an abundant selection of eye-grabbing pieces that easily transition from day to evening.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our brand into downtown Newburyport, among so many wonderful stores. We hope Baran & Co. becomes a space that inspires and adds something truly special to the community,” notes Gina Baran, Founder of Baran & Co.

The store provides complete outfitting including shoes, lounge wear, tops, bottoms, dresses, bags, and accessories. Downstairs at Baran & Co houses the store’s expansive denim vault, men’s attire, and custom sweatshirts for him and her, as well as giftable items.

“Baran & Co is a stylish boutique offering thoughtfully curated fashion for both men and women,” says Rebekah Macchia, Marketing Director for Newburyport Development. “Shoppers will appreciate the unique selection and personal touch that sets this store apart and compliments the existing retail mix in town.”

For more information, baranandco.com