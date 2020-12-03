The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) and The Salem Pantry are teaming up to address food insecurity on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Feeding Community is a joint initiative designed to raise awareness of food insecurity, secure essential funding, and recruit volunteers to support The Salem Pantry’s life-sustaining operations.

PEM will enroll volunteers, collect food donations on site at the museum, and help distribute food to the community at the The Salem Pantry. Through the month of December, financial contributions made to either PEM’s Annual Fund or The Salem Pantry will help unlock a donor’s generous challenge pledge of $20,000.

Broad participation is a key component of this fundraising effort and once each organization receives 200 donations, the Feeding Community challenge gift will be distributed. Learn more at pem.org/feedingcommunity.

The Salem Pantry’s mission is to eradicate hunger in the Salem community by providing residents in need with nutritious foods in an atmosphere of dignity and respect. This year, demand for food has increased precipitously. The Salem Pantry is now serving 6 times more people than normal and anticipates distributing nearly 1 million pounds of food.

“Amid a pandemic and record unemployment, food insecurity is an essential issue facing our communities and the need is dire,” said Robyn Burns, Executive Director of The Salem Pantry. “We are proud to partner with PEM to attack this issue head on and help inspire a new wave of community support and action.”

Feeding Community launched on Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that takes place each year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. PEM is reaching out to the museum’s passionate community of members, staff, and volunteers to encourage financial, material, and volunteer support. The initiative will continue through the month of December and the organizations will continue to partner well into the future.

“Feeding Community seeks to keep our community nourished and vibrant,” says Amanda Clark MacMullan, PEM’s chief philanthropy officer. “This is a win-win partnership that helps strengthen our community by feeding the body and feeding the soul. Through creative collaboration with The Salem Pantry, we hope to help our neighbors find the nourishment and resources they need for themselves and their families.”

Want to join the effort? Here’s how you can help:

Make a donation to The Salem Pantry and/or to PEM’s Annual Fund.

Sign up to volunteer at The Salem Pantry.

Donate non-perishable food items at PEM.

Amplify this project on social media using #FeedingCommunity.