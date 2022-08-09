Local favorite Sal’s Pizza has become the official pizza of both New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. Starting this month, Sal’s will become the exclusive pizza sold at designated concession stands and premium spaces at Gillette Stadium. The pizza will be made fresh in the stadium, and cheese and pepperoni slices as well as entire pies will be available.

“We are extremely honored to be working with Kraft Sports and Entertainment,” said Sal Lupoli, president and CEO of Sal’s Pizza. “As a local business, we know first-hand how much the New England Patriots and Revolution mean to our community, and we’re thrilled their fans can now enjoy Sal’s Pizza during games at Gillette Stadium.”

These sponsorship deals expand Sal’s presence in major Massachusetts sporting venues: Sal’s pizza is already available at TD Garden, Fenway Park, Agganis Arena at Boston University, and Tsongas Arena at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

The Sal’s Pizza story began nearly 80 years ago, with a Revere Beach pizza stand owned by owner Sal Lupoli’s grandparents. Inspired by this family history, Lupoli trained in the kitchens on Boston’s North End before opening he and his brother Nick opened their first pizza shop in Salem, New Hampshire in 1990. Their 19-inch, three-pound pizza quickly became a hit and is still available today at all 17 Sal’s Pizza locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The brand also offers a retail line of pizzas and sauces that can be found in Market Basket, Hannaford, Shaw’s, McKinnons, Walmart and Big Y.