Stefanie Sweeney and Danielle Ampolos grew up together and have known each other for 25 years. In 2014, the pair decided to become colleagues as well as friends, teaming up to teach Zumba together on the weekend in spaces they rented for their young pop-up business. That plan worked so well that the two went on to start their own fitness studio, Simply Fit & Fun, expanding their offerings and developing a loyal community of clients who appreciate the energy and expertise they bring to their work.

Now, more than 10 years later, Sweeney and Ampolos are celebrating the grand opening of the latest version of their dream: an expanded studio just outside downtown Reading, hosting more than 90 weekly classes across four studios. Their two-person team has grown into a staff of 21 instructors teaching everything from mindful yoga to kickboxing (with plenty of cardio, barre, and strength classes in between).

The studio has added three new rooms, allowing it to offer an evern more robust schedule of classes. One room will be home to fitness equipment allowing clients to take advantage of open gym hours to work out on their own, outside of a formal class. The second space channels the vibe of a boutique studio, with room for up to 16 students and an infrared heater that promotes freer stretching. The third new room houses Lagree microformers – Simply Fit & Fun is the first studio in Massachusetts to offer the machines – an apparatus that helps build core strength and cardiovascular endurance.

Sweeney and Ampolos take pride in their mission of making sure that classes, programs, and events are truly welcome to all and feel inclusive and welcoming. Every class provides a lighthearted teaching approach with friendly direction, great workouts, good music, and even the occasional disco ball. The studio also provides free child care, making it easier for busy parents to take time to take care of themselves.

While their work has grown, however, the pair has not forgotten their beginnings: They still teach Zumba several times a week.

1 General Way, Unit 94, Reading, 781-205-9321, simplyfitfun.com